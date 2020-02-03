THUNDER RIDGE 56, BLACKFOOT 48
Blackfoot lost a makeup game at Thunder Ridge on Monday, 56-48.
Jett Shelley and Carter Layton scored 12 points apiece for the Broncos.
“(Thunder Ridge) led by nine at half and it pretty much stayed that way,” Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said. “We never could get closer than two possessions. They were 6 for 10 from the arc and hit some big ones.”
Blackfoot (6-10, 4-2 4A District 6) hosts Shelley on Wednesday.
Blackfoot 11 10 11 16 — 48
Thunder Ridge 17 13 10 16 — 56
Blackfoot — Robinson 7, Shelley 12, Grimmett 5, Thomas 8, Dalley 2, Layton 12, Arroyo 2.
Thunder Ridge — Biggs 3, L. Driggs 22, Johnson 10, Godfrey 3, D. Driggs 4, Toldson 14.