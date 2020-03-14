SOFTBALL
HURRICANE (UT) 5, BEAR LAKE 2
Bear Lake played Hurricane (Utah) close but took a season-opening loss Saturday in Hurricane, 5-2.
Makayja Skinner and Abbie Johnson drove in runs in the top of the second inning to give the Bears a 2-1 lead, but the hosts countered with three in the third and held on from there.
"We played really well for the first game of the season," Bear Lake coach Jared Hillier said. "Few first-game jitters, but our pitcher pitched well and we had a few big hits."
Bear Lake (0-1) plays a doubleheader at Wendell on Thursday.
Soda Springs at American Falls
Saturday's Soda Springs at American Falls game was canceled due to weather.
American Falls (0-1) plays Monday at Declo. Soda Springs plays Tuesday at Firth.
Marsh Valley at West Side
Marsh Valley's game at West Side was canceled Saturday.
Marsh Valley plays at Malad on Tuesday. West Side hosts Sky View (UT) on Thursday.
TRACK AND FIELD
TWIN FALLS QUAD
The Pocatello boys and Blackfoot girls were the top local teams at Thursday's Twin Falls Quad at Twin Falls High School.
The Poky boys finished second at the four-team meet, led by Shane Gard, who won the 1,600 meters (4 minutes, 33.09 seconds) and 3,200 (9:49.00). Gard also ran a leg of Poky's first-place relay teams: the 4x400 and sprint medley.
The Blackfoot girls also finished in second, led by Tenleigh Smith, who earned victories in the 200 (26.90 seconds) and 400 (1:00.83). Kaitlyn Neff (100 hurdles), Hadley Humpherys (shot put), Rylee Neff (discus) and Eboni Beasley (pole vault) also won their events for the Broncos. Humpherys was followed by teammates Cassidy Cooper and Rylee Neff to claim the top three sports in the shot put.
BASEBALL
Marsh Valley at Malad
Marsh Valley's game at Malad was canceled Saturday.
Malad (2-0) plays Wednesday at Firth. Marsh Valley (0-2) hosts Sugar-Salem on Thursday.
Soda Springs plays at Firth on Tuesday. American Falls hosts Rockland on Friday.
SATURDAY'S BOX SCORES
SOFTBALL
Bear Lake 020 000 0 — 2 5 2
Hurricane 103 100 x — 5 11 0
Bear Lake — LP: Armstrong. 2B: Armstrong. 3B: Hayes, Skinner.
Hurricane — WP: Pearson. 2B: Rowland, Davis.