CENTURY 68, CANYON RIDGE 61
Five players scored in double figures for Century as the Diamondbacks beat Canyon Ridge 68-61 at home Monday.
Century trailed by three after the first quarter, but turned the game around across the second and third, taking a nine-point lead to the fourth.
“We kind of came out flat, turned the ball over a lot,” Century coach Ryan Frost said. “In the second and third quarter, we rebounded the ball well offensively and had a couple of guys step up and shoot the ball really well.”
Drew Gunter led the Diamondbacks with 15 points, but Emmett Holt added 13, Titan Fleischmann 12, Eli Williams 11 and Bruin Fleischmann 10.
Century (4-7, 3-3 4A District 4-5) hosts Minico Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Canyon Ridge 17 12 15 17 — 61
Century 14 18 21 15 — 68
Canyon Ridge — Mark 5, Osen 9, Flanary 9, Barnes 2, Kondrackey 7, Osen 5, Hottsen 3, Cresto 21.
Century — Sowell 5, Williams 11, Holt 13, B. Fleischmann 10, Manning 2, Gunter 15, T. Fleischmann 12.