WRESTLING
3A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
American Falls edged Snake River and Marsh Valley in a tight 3A District 5 tournament Thursday at Marsh Valley.
The Beavers scored 275.5 points to beat the Panthers (237.5) and Eagles (236). Grayson Williams (98 pounds), Cooper Evans (106), Tanner Hansen (132), Ryker Permann (138), Alfredo Flores (160), Andrew Adkins (170), Jordan Stucki (195) and Wyatt Kearn (220) won individual titles for A.F.
Snake River’s Emilio Caldera (126), Kyle Richardson (145), Tate Benson (152), Drake Anderton (182) and Ty Belnap (285) won district championships, and Marsh Valley’s Brady Dahlke (113) and Brock Young (120) claimed individual crowns.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 53, BURLEY 40
No. 7-seed Century chipped away at Burley’s early lead, held on late, and upset the No. 2-seed Bobcats 53-40 on the road Thursday in the 4A District 4-5 tournament.
“We got up a little bit in the fourth quarter and it forced them to have to put pressure, start trying to trap,” Century coach Ryan Frost said. “We did an excellent job of defeating the trap, did a good job finishing the game.”
The D-backs trailed 15-11 after the first quarter and held a one-point edge at halftime and after the third. Century outscored Burley 21-9 in the fourth.
Bruin Fleischmann had 14 points for the D-backs (9-14), who play Saturday at Minico.
PRESTON 68, MOUNTAIN HOME 44
Preston used its fast start and balanced scoring to open the 4A District 4-5 tournament with a 68-44 win Thursday at home over Mountain Home.
The Indians led 20-10 after the opening quarter and 41-24 at halftime.
“We needed to get off to a good start tonight and we did that,” Preston coach Tyler Jones said. “We came out with a lot of energy, we were focused, and I thought that was key.”
Ty Hyde had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Indians (21-1), who host Pocatello on Saturday.
POCATELLO 62, TWIN FALLS 47
Pocatello beat Twin Falls 62-47 at home Thursday in the 4A District 4-5 tournament. No other information was available.
The Indians (13-9) play Saturday at Preston in the next round.
BLACKFOOT 48, BONNEVILLE 37
Blackfoot bookended Thursday’s win with stellar first and fourth quarters, beating Bonneville 48-37 at home in the 4A District 6 tournament.
The Broncos outscored the Bees 29-12 in the first and fourth frames combined. Bonneville scored six points in each quarter.
“I thought our defense played really well,” Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said. “Tournaments, they’re tough. We played through some of the nerves and it’s good to get a victory.”
Reece Robinson scored 16 points to lead Blackfoot (10-11), which plays Idaho Falls on Monday at Bonneville High.
THUNDER RIDGE 57, HIGHLAND 50
Highland’s season ended Thursday with a 57-50 loss at Thunder Ridge in the 5A District 5-6 tournament.
The Rams trailed 26-25 at halftime and were down 38-36 after three quarters. Thunder Ridge pulled away in the fourth to keep its season alive.
Easton Durham had 15 points to lead Highland, which finished its season 5-18.
SNAKE RIVER 63, MARSH VALLEY 57
Snake River beat Marsh Valley on Thursday in Thomas in the 3A District 5 tournament.
No other information was available.
Marsh Valley (13-9) hosts American Falls on Saturday in a loser-out game. Snake River (12-9) hosts the winner of that game on Monday.
WEST SIDE 56, BEAR LAKE 43
West Side advanced to the 2A District 5 championship game after surviving a back-and-forth home game Thursday with Bear Lake, 56-43.
The game was tied 15-15 after the first quarter before two swings on the scoreboard put West Side up 37-24 at halftime and 41-39 after three quarters.
“It was a typical Bear Lake-West Side game, it was back and forth,” Pirates coach Tyler Brown said. “It came down to defense. In the fourth, we hit a couple big shots and hit our free throws down the stretch to win.”
Blaize Brown had 17 points to lead West Side (20-3), which awaits its title game opponent. Owen Teuscher had 13 for Bear Lake (15-8), which hosts Malad on Monday in a loser-out game.
MALAD 72, SODA SPRINGS 51
Malad stayed alive in the 2A District 5 tournament Thursday, beating Soda Springs 72-51 at Malad in a loser-out game.
The Dragons broke the game open with an 18-4 second quarter and led by 15 at halftime.
“We just put a halfcourt trap on them, put a lot of pressure on them,” Malad coach Tony Gibbs said. “We created some havoc and got some easy buckets.”
Tom Simpson and Grayson Tripp each had 17 points and Trever Howe added 16 for Malad. Wade Sims led Soda Springs with 15 points.
Malad (14-8) plays Monday at Bear Lake in another loser-out game. Soda Springs’ season is over. The Cardinals finished 4-18.
NORTH GEM 45, WATERSPRINGS 40
North Gem pulled away in the final few minutes of Thursday’s 45-40 win over Watersprings in the 1A DII District 5-6 tournament at Hillcrest High School.
The Cowboys advanced to play for next week’s tournament championship.
“It was nip-and-tuck the whole way,” North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. “At about 3:00 to go in the fourth, we threw in a little different defense, got a couple quick turnovers, opened up a little bit of a lead.”
James Bodily had 15 points to lead North Gem (15-4), which faces Mackay next Thursday for the district championship.
MACKAY 56, ROCKLAND 25
Rockland fell to Mackay on Thursday in the 1A DII District 5-6 tournament at Hillcrest High School.
No other information was available.
The Bulldogs (13-8) play Sho-Ban on Tuesday in a loser-out game.
CENTURY 53, BURLEY 40
Century 11 12 9 21 — 53
Burley 15 7 9 9 — 40
Century — Sowell 4, Williams 10, Holt 12, B. Fleischmann 14, Gunter 5, T. Fleischmann 6.
Burley — Hansen 6, Orthman 6, Hansen 1, Mort 3, Whiting 14, Ramirez 8.
PRESTON 68, MOUNTAIN HOME 44
Mountain Home 10 14 5 15 — 44
Preston 20 21 17 10 — 68
Mountain Home — Bethel 2, Mann 3, Binkley 7, Flores 5, Hansen 1, Ash 3, Moseley 14, Wright 3, Tetreult 6.
Preston — Hyde 12, Hobson 9, Dunn 12, Smellie 7, Knapp 3, Harris 10, Ward 6, Hammons 2, Hess 1, Robertson 6.
BLACKFOOT 48, BONNEVILLE 37
Bonneville 6 13 11 6 — 37
Blackfoot 15 12 7 14 — 48
Bonneville — Perez 4, Bird 5, Johnson 16, Stoddard 6, Judy 1, McDonald 7.
Blackfoot — Robinson 16, Shelley 10, Wright 7, Grimmett 3, Thomas 7, Layton 5.
THUNDER RIDGE 57, HIGHLAND 50
Highland 15 10 11 14 — 50
Thunder Ridge 15 11 12 19 — 57
Highland — Duffin 6, Durham 15, Mickelsen 8, Shreve 6, Washakie 10, Wheelock 5.
WEST SIDE 56, BEAR LAKE 43
Bear Lake 15 9 15 4 — 43
West Side 15 22 4 15 — 56
Bear Lake — Shaul 8, Alleman 12, Teuscher 13, Criswell 5, Hammond 2, Schreiber 3.
West Side — Beckstead 8, Nielson 5, Brown 17, Shurtliff 13, Headworth 3, Frankman 10.
MALAD 72, SODA SPRINGS 51
Soda Springs 12 4 18 17 — 51
Malad 13 18 15 26 — 72
Soda Springs — Young 2, Bergholm 14, McCullough 6, Capp 9, Gambles 2, W. McWilliams 3, Sims 15.
Malad — Howe 16, Ward 10, Larsen 2, Tripp 17, Richardsen 2, Fonnesbeck 4, Simpson 17, Williams 2, Cluff 2.
NORTH GEM 45, WATERSPRINGS 40
Watersprings 10 8 13 9 — 40
North Gem 8 13 10 14 — 45
Watersprings — Canfield 8, Canfield 12, Aldinger 12, Smith 8.
North Gem — Bodily 15, Freeman 12, Corta 10, Hatch 4, Casperson 2, Cooper 2.