GIRLS BASKETBALL
ABERDEEN 60, CENTURY JV 15
ABERDEEN 46, AMERICAN FALLS 33
AMERICAN FALLS 45, WEST JEFFERSON 38
Aberdeen went 2-0 on Friday at the Southeast Idaho Holiday Invitational at Aberdeen High School.
The tournament hosts dispatched Century's junior varsity team 60-15 before beating American Falls 46-33.
Ellie Watson led Aberdeen in scoring in both games, totaling 35 points. The Tigers (9-3) face Bear Lake in Saturday's tournament championship.
American Falls started its tournament with a 45-38 win over West Jefferson. Raquel Fehringer led the Beavers with 13 points in the victory.
A.F. (6-6) plays North Fremont for third place on Saturday.
BEAR LAKE 50, DECLO 28
BEAR LAKE 58, NORTH FREMONT 48
Bear Lake went 2-0 on Friday at the Southeast Idaho Holiday Invitational at Aberdeen High School.
The Bears started the day with a 50-28 win over Declo and clinched a 58-48 victory over North Fremont to cap Friday night's action.
Hailey Humpherys scored 26 points on the day for the Bears (7-4), who face Aberdeen on Saturday for the tournament championship.
Other scores from the tournament:
North Fremont 39, South Fremont 37
West Jefferson 54, Century JV 11
South Fremont 55, Declo 51
FRIDAY'S BOX SCORES
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ABERDEEN 60, CENTURY JV 15
Century 4 7 1 3 -- 15
Aberdeen 22 19 7 12 -- 60
Century -- Mendez 8, Phillips 2, Sandy 3, Goody 2.
Aberdeen -- El. Watson 17, Phillips 10, Serna 9, Driscoll 7, Colungo 6, Ortiz 5, Hernandez 4, Em. Watson 2.
ABERDEEN 46, AMERICAN FALLS 33
Aberdeen 12 13 16 5 -- 46
American Falls 8 14 3 8 -- 33
Aberdeen -- El. Watson 18, Driscoll 14, Phillips 4, Colungo 4, Serna 3, Ortiz 2, Hernandez 1.
American Falls -- G. Barclay 10, Long 10, Fehringer 9, Hunt 3, Bell 1.
BEAR LAKE 50, DECLO 28
Bear Lake 7 18 12 13 -- 50
Declo 8 4 6 10 -- 28
Bear Lake -- Parker 11, Gundersen 10, Humpherys 9, Skinner 7, Kelsey 6, Lloyd 5, Smith 2.
Declo -- Olsen 9, Boh K 7, Bott 3, Mallory 3, Kahaliounii 2, Spurgeon 2, Spencer 2.
BEAR LAKE 58, NORTH FREMONT 48
Bear Lake 14 16 17 11 -- 58
North Fremont 9 10 14 15 -- 48
Bear Lake -- Humpherys 17, Kelsey 15, Lloyd 9, Gundersen 7, Skinner 3, Smith 2, Parker 2.
North Fremont -- Miller 18, Reynolds 9, Rowbury 5, R. Litton 5, G. Litton 4, Dexter 4, Greener 2, Hoffner 1.
AMERICAN FALLS 45, WEST JEFFERSON 38
American Falls 7 10 8 20 -- 45
West Jefferson 7 9 11 11 -- 38
American Falls -- Fehringer 13, Long 10, Bell 9, E. Barclay 8, G. Barclay 5.
West Jefferson -- Moss 19, Torgerson 8, Neville 4, Dalling 4, Johnson 3.