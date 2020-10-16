SODA SPRINGS 42, BEAR LAKE 36 (2OT)
At Soda Springs, the Cardinals picked up their first conference win of the year in a nailbiting upset of Bear Lake.
"I couldn't be more proud of that group of guys," Soda Springs coach Colter Evans said. "After the West Side shellacking (the Cardinals lost 62-16 to West Side two weeks ago), it would have been really easy for the kids to call it quits. I couldn't be happier with the work that the boys have put in the last two weeks."
Soda led by multiple scores for most of the game, but a successful onside kick helped Bear Lake tie the game at 28 at the end of regulation.
Both teams scored and converted a 2-point conversion in the first overtime before Soda scored and missed its 2-point try in the second overtime.
That left an opening for Bear Lake, but the Bears threw four straight incompletions on their possession to end the game.
"Defensively, we were able to stop the run, our front seven did great," Evans said. "Honestly, it was a great team effort. Will Torman did a great job coming up with some sacks. We didn't give them a while lot of time to burn us over the top, and the DBs came up big when they needed to."
Soda Springs (3-3, 1-2) plays at Valley next week. Bear Lake (3-4, 1-2) hosts Aberdeen.
GRACE 42, CHALLIS 6
At Grace, the Grizzlies overcame some self-inflicted mistakes to pick up their second conference win.
"We keep shooting ourselves in the foot," Grace coach Brandon Sanchez said. "It was a windy night, so we hardly put the ball in the air. Other than a couple down the middle, we couldn't hit anything."
Grace had multiple turnovers and kept the lone Challis scoring drive alive with a personal foul penalty, but Sanchez's team dominated the line of scrimmage.
"We ran behind our big guys, and our big guys just dominated," Sanchez said. "Defense, we actually played fairly well. Other than that one we gave to them, they really did not put a drive together."
Grace (3-3, 2-0) travels to Butte County next week in a game that will decide the winner of 1A DI District 5-6.
CASTLEFORD 28, ROCKLAND 16
Rockland exploded to an early 16-0 lead in the first quarter of its game at Castleford.
The Bulldogs were rolling, with a blowout on the cards. Then, in the second quarter, one of their best playmakers, quarterback Braden Permann, left the game with an injury.
“We never recovered,” Rockland coach Gerry Hunter said.
Castleford scored 28 unanswered points over the next two quarters and knocked off Rockland 28-16.
“We came out on fire. We scored in the first quarter and we were just rolling really good,” Hunter said. “It was devastating. So much of offense is centered around our skill players, especially in eight-man football.”
Rockland (4-4, 0-2) travels to North Gem on Friday at 4 p.m.
WATERSPRINGS 28, NORTH GEM 20
Up by two touchdowns, North Gem seemingly had its game against Watersprings sealed through three quarters.
“Unfortunately, three quarters does not a game make,” North Gem coach Corry Hatch said. “We dominated the game through three then watched our hard work fail. It was a tough night for our team. We fell apart late in the fourth.”
The Cowboys’ defense imploded, which allowed Watersprings to score 22 fourth-quarter points and knock off North Gem 28-20.
Despite another spectacular effort from North Gem quarterback Bridger Hatch, who nearly ran for 200 yards and three touchdowns, the Cowboys couldn’t answer Watersprings’ three touchdowns in the final period.
“Penalties derailed drives and a lack of defensive passion led to our demise. Congrats to Watersprings, they earned it,” Corry Hatch said. “We ran the ball very effectively throughout the game, but drives stalled and we were unable to overcome long yardage.”
North Gem (3-3, 1-1) concludes its regular season at home against Rockland on Friday at 4 p.m.
CASTLEFORD 28, ROCKLAND 16
RL 16 0 0 0 — 16
CF 0 14 14 0 — 28
FIRST QUARTER
R — 15-yard pass from Teague Matthews to Levi Farr (Brigham Permann pass from Teague Matthews)
R — 10-yard pass from Braden Permann to Levi Farr (Braden Permann pass from Teague Matthews)
PASSING: R — Teague Matthews 18-34-234-1-1, Braden Permann 1-1-10-1.
RUSHING: R — Teague Matthews 8-52, Brigham Permann 5-30, Braden Permann 1-5.
RECEIVING: R — Braden Permann 3-18, Wes Matthews 5-109, Levi Farr 5-70-2, Brigham Permann 5-34, Jaron Libberton 1-13.
TACKLING LEADERS: R — Brigham Permann 11, Levi Farr 11.
WATERSPRINGS 28, NORTH GEM 20
NG 6 8 6 0 — 20
WS 0 6 0 22 — 28
FIRST QUARTER
NG — Bridger Hatch 2-yard run (two-point attempt no good)
SECOND QUARTER
NG — Bridger Hatch 10-yard run (Brett Freeman pass from Hatch)
THIRD QUARTER
NG — Bridger Hatch 10-yard run (kick no good)
PASSING: NG — Bridger Hatch 1-3-3-0-0.
RUSHING: NG — Bridger Hatch 32-198-3, Brett Yost 12-62, Chayce Low 4-38, Austin Lloyd 3-14.
RECEIVING: NG — Logan Corta 1-3.