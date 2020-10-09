SNAKE RIVER 23, MARSH VALLEY 21 (OT)
At Snake River, the Eagles and Panthers hooked up in an instant classic.
Down 12-8 late in the fourth quarter, Snake River punted the ball away, but got a quick stop and scored for a 15-12 lead with under two minutes to go.
After converting a fourth-and-long on the ensuing drive, Marsh Valley kicked the tying field goal as time ran out in regulation.
Snake River scored first in overtime, and the Panthers opted to go for two.
"We sent the field goal team out, and I called timeout, said screw it, we're going to win the game right now," Snake River coach Jeb Harrison said. "I have faith in our kicker, but I also know Marsh's offense is pretty potent. I said, I'm going to put the pressure on them."
Marsh Valley's offense did the first part of its job, scoring a touchdown on a fourth-down quarterback sneak, but the 2-point conversion by Snake River was the difference as the Eagles came up just short on their try.
"(Marsh Valley) is a really good team," Harrison said. "They're well-coached and they're athletic, they're very physical. We just thought we have to try to put the pressure on them. We're fortunate to come out with the win. We were 0-4, and the players showed a lot of resilience the last two weeks. They could have gone dark side, threw in the towel and got ready for basketball, but they fought through it."
Snake River (2-4, 1-0 3A South East Idaho Conference) plays at American Falls next week. Marsh Valley (3-4, 0-1) plays at Gooding on Thursday.
HIGHLAND 38, SKYVIEW 23
At Skyview, the Rams worked through some rust early and won going away.
"You can tell we were a little bit rusty early on, but once we got through some of our issues, I thought the kids looked good," Highland coach Gino Mariani said. "It's good to go on the road to Boise and get a win."
Highland trailed 16-14 and 23-21, but responded twice, both times on passes from Easton Durham to Raimon Barela.
"We had the lead, gave up the lead. We didn't panic," Mariani said. "We knew that we were going to put points on the board. The kids came out, threw the ball downfield, put points on the board. It was kind of fun to watch."
Star Highland running back Kaleb Demuzio ran for 97 yards, passing his brother Landon for seventh place on Highland's all-time career rushing list. Demuzio now had 2,016 career yards.
Highland (6-1, 2-0 5A District 5-6) hosts Rigby next week.
SODA SPRINGS 33, AMERICAN FALLS 14
At American Falls, Soda Springs bounced back from a blowout loss to West Side with a comfortable win.
"Last week, and West Side's a great football team, but we didn't play as well as we should have," Soda Springs coach Colter Evans said. "It would have been easy to pack it in and be down, but we challenged them to be good with their effort this week and they did awesome."
Will Torman forced two fumbles for the Cardinals, including chasing a long kickoff return to prevent a touchdown with Soda Springs up just 12-0.
The Cardinals (2-3, 0-2 2A South East Idaho Conference) host Bear Lake next week. American Falls (2-4) opens conference play by hosting Snake River.
NORTH FREMONT 22, ABERDEEN 14
At Aberdeen, the Tigers came up just short against second-ranked North Fremont.
Aberdeen had the ball inside the 5-yard line, going for a potential tying touchdown and 2-point conversion, when time ran out.
Liev Mack ran for 95 yards and both scores for Aberdeen.
"I was extremely proud of how physical our team played tonight," Aberdeen coach Jeff Duffin said. "North Fremont is always a ground-and-pound, in-your-face team, so we challenged (our players) to be the most physical team."
Aberdeen outran the Huskies 268-234.
The Tigers (4-2, 1-0 South East Idaho Conference) play at West Side next week.
BEAR LAKE 20, MALAD 8
At Malad, the Bears jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter before the game settled into a defensive struggle.
"We just kind of grinded back and forth and ended up at 20-8," Bear Lake coach Ryan Messerly said. "We ran the ball really well. Our line blocked it up really well. We've been working on that pretty much all season."
A long touchdown pass from Tom Simpson to Traven Ward was the only touchdown for Malad, which turned the ball over in good field position multiple times.
"We keep digging ourselves a hole in the first quarter," Malad coach Kory Kay said. "I was proud of our kids on the defensive side. We moved the ball just fine, but they kind of took away our run game and we threw the ball more than we usually do."
Bear Lake (3-3, 1-1 2A South East Idaho Conference) plays at Soda Springs next week.
Malad (2-5, 1-2) plays at West Side in two weeks.
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 38, GRACE 22
At Lighthouse Christian, an early deficit and a turnover problem cost the Grizzlies, who hadn't played since Sept. 18.
Grace turned the ball over six times, with three of those coming inside the Lions' 10-yard line.
"You could tell we hadn't played in three weeks," Grace coach Brandon Sanchez said. "We didn't show up until the second quarter, so we were just battling from behind all night. Then we would get inside the 10 and turn it over."
Grace (2-3, 1-0 1A DI High Desert Conference) hosts Challis next week.
ROCKLAND 56, SHOSHONE 14
At Shoshone, Rockland's youth movement handled business, with sophomore backup quarterback Gavin Permann throwing for four touchdowns.
"We played a lot of our young kids," Rockland coach Gerry Hunter said. "The young kids played good, really stepped up and took care of business. We had a lot of kids that don't play a lot get playing time, and they really stepped up."
Clay McLean's 90-yard interception return late in the second quarter was the highlight for the Bulldogs in a dominant effort.
Rockland (4-3, 0-2 1A DII Rocky Mountain Conference) is scheduled to play at North Gem in two weeks, but is trying to find an opponent for next week to replace its canceled Mackay game.
MV 0 6 6 3 6 — 21
SR 0 8 0 7 8 — 23
Second quarter
SR — Chandler Coombs 13 pass from Cole Gilbert (Trey Poulter pass from Gilbert)
MV — Dylan Driessen 8 run (conversion failed)
Third quarter
MV — Michael Belnap 3 run (conversion failed)
Fourth quarter
SR — Gilbert 1 run (Rubi Trejo kick)
MV — Caden Goodworth 35-yard field goal
Overtime
SR — Coombs 3 run (Coombs run)
MV — Hunter Roche 1 run (conversion failed)
Individual stats
Passing — MV: Roche 5-10-124-0-0. SR: Gilbert 10-20-130-1-1.
Rushing — MV: M. Belnap 17-120-1, Roche 9-9-1, Driessen 1-8-1, Kellen Belnap 3-7, Bradley Belnap 1-5. SR: Gilbert 6-13-1, Coombs 16-84-1, Carson Hawker 11-34, Zach Stailey 6-26, Trey Poulter 1-(-4).
Receiving — MV: Payton Howe 2-58, Goodworth 2-51, Cody Hansen 1-15. SR: Poulter 5-64, Trejo 2-45, Colton Jensen 1-8, Coombs 2-13-1.
NORTH FREMONT 22, ABERDEEN 14
NF 8 8 0 6 — 22
A 0 6 0 8 — 14
ROCKLAND 56, SHOSHONE 14
Rockland 14 16 13 13 — 56
Shoshone 0 8 0 6 — 14
First quarter
RL — Garrett Hendrickson 3 run (no good)
RL — Jaron Libberton 30 run (Libberton pass from Gavin Permann)
Second quarter
RL — Hendrickson 43 pass from Permann (Ezra Hubbard pass from Permann)
RL — Clay McLean 90 interception return (Cody Woodworth pass from Permann)
Third quarter
RL — Woodworth 25 pass from Permann (Wes Matthews kick)
RL — Hendrickson 15 run (kick missed)
Fourth quarter
RL — Libberton 11 pass from Permann (Matthews kick)
RL — JT Parish 10 pass from Permann (kick missed)
Individual stats
Passing: RL — Permann 12-21-181-4-1.
Rushing: RL — Hendrickson 6-54-2, Libberton 2-38-1, Woodworth 2-30, Permann 2-9.
Receiving: RL — Hendrickson 1-43-1, Libberton 3-39-1, Woodworth 2-28-1, Dylan Merritt 2-28, Parish 2-20-1, Cole Lowder 1-20.