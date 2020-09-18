SUGAR-SALEM 7, MARSH VALLEY 6 (OT)
At Sugar-Salem, Marsh Valley took the defending 3A state champs to overtime.
The Eagles had a chance to win it after matching Sugar-Salem's touchdown on the first possession of overtime, but came up just short on a 2-point conversion.
"I'm on the road against the state champs with a chance to win it on one play, so I'm going for the win," Marsh Valley coach Doug Armstrong said. "We had the right play called, just came up a little short."
Marsh Valley outgained the Diggers 223 to 148 and had 12 first downs to Sugar-Salem's seven. Michael Belnap ran for 113 yards on 24 carries for the Eagles, who scored in overtime on a 4-yard pass from Bradley Belnap to Payton Howe.
"The defenses were outstanding tonight," Armstrong said. "Sometimes the ball bounces some funny ways. We're 2-3, but I'd rather be the coach of this team than any team in the state, because these boys have heart. We are probably the toughest 2-3 team in the state. A break or two goes their way and we're talking about a completely different situation."
Marsh Valley (2-3) has a bye next week and hosts South Fremont in two weeks.
CENTURY 21, IDAHO FALLS 10
At Idaho Falls, Century jumped out to a 21-3 halftime lead and held on from there despite not scoring in the second half.
"On the whole, I thought we played good enough to win, but we have a lot of work to do," Century coach Travis Hobson said.
McKean Romriell threw touchdown passes to Jovan Sowell and Bruin Fleischmann and Drew Roberts ran for a score to stake the Diamondbacks to their lead.
Century (2-2) plays at Twin Falls next week.
AMERICAN FALLS 28, PARMA 7
At Parma, American Falls turned around a 7-6 halftime deficit behind a grinding run game.
"We turned the ball over a couple times in the first half and that kept them in the game," American Falls coach Cory Hollingsworth said. "We kind of got methodical, wore them down in the second half and started taking care of the ball. I think the credit would go to the offensive line, especially in the second half."
American Falls (2-2) plays at Teton next week.
BEAR LAKE 43, RIRIE 0
WEST JEFFERSON 20, MALAD 6
At West Jefferson, Malad's mistakes cost the Dragons.
"We keep doing stuff to shoot ourselves in the foot," Malad coach Kory Kay said. "We have to find a way to overcome those mental mistakes, things like that."
Down 14-0 at halftime, Malad closed to 14-6 in the third quarter on a long pass from Tom Simpson to Traven Ward, but the Dragons wasted several other red zone opportunities.
Malad (1-3) opens 2A District 5 play against Soda Springs at Malad next week.
GRACE 46, CHALLIS 6
At Challis, Grace dominated the hosts in their conference opener, leading to a running clock in the second half.
"We actually played pretty well," Grace coach Brandon Sanchez said. "Typically we'll go into numerous formations, but we stayed in the one formation pretty much the entire game, ran it up the gut on them the entire time. If we can get that going, the rest of it takes care of itself."
Bray Skinner ran for four touchdowns for Grace, while Trey Draper put the cap on a dominant first half by connecting on a long touchdown pass to Gage Stoddard in the final seconds of the second quarter.
Grace (2-2, 1-0) hosts Butte County on Oct. 2.
Marsh Valley 0 0 0 0 6 — 6
Sugar-Salem 0 0 0 0 7 — 7
Individual stats
Passing — MV: Bradley Belnap 5-14-80-1-0.
Rushing — MV: Michael Belnap 24-113, Kellen Belnap 8-17, Payton Howe 6-10, B. Belnap 4-(-9).
Receiving — MV: Howe 4-48-1, M. Belnap 1-32, Caden Goodworth 1-12.
CENTURY 21, IDAHO FALLS 10
Century 7 14 0 0 — 21
Idaho Falls 3 0 7 0 — 10
Individual stats
Passing — Century: McKean Romriell 9-17-157-2-1.
Rushing — Century: Drew Roberts 11-83, Myles Gifford 1-44, Zac Snow 2-16, Jovan Sowell 2-9, Kyler Hillman 2-3, Romriell 1-0.
Receiving — Century: Sowell 6-106-1, Bruin Fleischmann 3-51-1.