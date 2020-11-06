FRIDAY'S GAMES
2A STATE PLAYOFFS
NORTH FREMONT 58, SODA SPRINGS 18
At North Fremont, a close game at halftime got away from the Cardinals, ending their most successful season in at least a decade.
North Fremont led 20-18 at halftime, but the Huskies scored a long touchdown on the first play of the second half, stopped a long Soda Springs drive on fourth down on the next possession and ran away from there.
"North Fremont is well-coached, and they made adjustments (in the second half) that kept the ball away from our offense," Soda Springs coach Colter Evans said. "They started going outside veer, hitting it a little wider. We were trying to crash the dive hard, and they made the adjustment, we didn't have the numbers. They're well-coached, and there's a reason they're No. 2 in the state."
Tugg Kap ran for two scores on quarterback keepers for the Cardinals.
Soda Springs finished 5-4, the Cardinals' first winning season since 2013. They also reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 2007.
"We weren't supposed to make the playoffs, let alone get to the quarters, so I'm really proud of our seniors, the work they've done to build the program," Evans said. "We made a great run, had great buy-in. You hate to have your season over, but there's nothing for our boys to be upset about."
FIRTH 30, BEAR LAKE 20
1A DI STATE PLAYOFFS
PRAIRIE 72, GRACE 36
At Prairie, Grace bowed out to the consensus No. 1 team in the classification.
"Prairie is legit," Grace coach Brandon Sanchez said. "They're the fastest overall team I've seen. They're big and fast, there's nobody that compares to them. ... They never really sustained a drive, they were just getting big plays, throwing over the top. We had a terrible night of tackling, that's for sure."
The Grizzlies scored first to take a 6-0 lead, but were down 62-20 at halftime.
Bray Skinner had a kickoff return for touchdown and a rushing touchdown for Grace.
"We kept fighting, we kept playing, that was the biggest thing," Sanchez said. "We could have rolled over in the first quarter, but we didn't."
The Grizzlies finished the season 4-5.
1A DII STATE PLAYOFFS
DIETRICH 60, NORTH GEM 42
At Dietrich, North Gem couldn't keep up with the hosts in an offensive shootout.
"It was one of those games where we did we do and Dietrich did what they do, and they got the better of us," North Gem coach Corry Hatch said. "They were really efficient. We pulled it back to six at times in the second half, and then we would falter a little bit. They threw the ball really well, but we did our thing too."
Bridger Hatch ran for 229 yards and five touchdowns on 29 carries for the Cowboys, adding 129 yards and a touchdown passing on just three completions. Austin Lloyd caught the big pass play for North Gem, a 53-yard touchdown, but the Cowboys, who were down 26-12 at halftime, mostly stuck to their ground-based flexbone offense.
That was contrasted with Dietrich's big-play passing attack, which eventually was enough for the Blue Devils to get the win.
"What ended up happening is they took a 12-0 lead, and we were playing a little faster than we wanted," Corry Hatch said. "When you're behind, in our offense, you don't have the luxury of milking much time. On defense, we would hold them, three, four plays, and then they would break one. So then we'd have to drive it down, doing our thing. Their system, being efficient, throwing the ball, got the better of us."
North Gem finished the season 4-6, making it past the first-round play-in game for the first time in five years.
DIETRICH 60, NORTH GEM 42
NG 0 12 16 14 — 42
D 12 14 16 18 — 60
Individual stats
Passing — NG: Bridger Hatch 3-9-129-1-0.
Rushing — NG: Hatch 29-229-5, Brett Yost 15-40, Austin Lloyd 5-29, Chayce Low 3-22.
Receiving — NG: Brett Freeman 2-76, Lloyd 1-53-1.
THURSDAY'S GAME
KIMBERLY 28, SNAKE RIVER 26 (THURS.)
At Kimberly, the Bulldogs scored on a 54-yard touchdown pass with under a minute left to shock Snake River and end the Panthers' season.
"It was a heartbreaker," Snake River coach Jeb Harrison said. "We looked at it and we did most of the things we had to do to win. What would we have done differently? We did 99% of the things right. (Kimberly) just have some phenomenal players and some phenomenal speed, and they made some plays down the stretch that got us."
A bad snap and some pressure on a punt gave the Panthers, down 22-19, the ball at the Kimberly 5-yard line with under two minutes left.
Carson Hawker scored on the first play to give Snake River a 26-22 lead, but that left Kimberly with 1:40 to answer.
"In hindsight, I wish we'd tried to run the clock down (before scoring), but we'd already gotten stopped on their goal line once and gotten stopped on two 2-point conversions," Harrison said. "That was a tough one. We said, we have to score now and we have to get a stop on defense."
The Panthers looked like they might do it, putting Kimberly in a second-and-long situation, but with the coverage slanted to likely all-state receiver Brett Bronson, the Bulldogs' freshman sensation Gatlin Bair got open.
"We're going to try to take Bronson out of the game, and they have a freshman that we said was going to have to beat us, and he did," Harrison said. "Our safety slipped and our other one missed him, and once that kid gets in the open field, he's gone."
Panthers quarterback Cole Gilbert threw an interception on Snake's last drive to end it. Hawker ran for 89 yards and three touchdowns for the Panthers, while 105 of Gilbert's 139 passing yards went to Trey Poulter.
The loss ended a topsy-turvy season for the Panthers, who started 0-4 before recovering to win the 3A District 5 title. Snake River finished 3-6.
"We have a really tough schedule. It's not like we pad our schedule so we can go 6-0 and pound our chests," Harrison said. "The season could have went toxic because things weren't working out as planned, but the players were resilient. It was an enjoyable season to coach."
KIMBERLY 28, SNAKE RIVER 26 (THURS.)
SR 0 7 12 7 — 26
K 0 14 0 14 — 28
Second quarter
SR — Carson Hawker 4 run (Rubi Trejo kick)
Third quarter
SR — Trey Poulter 28 pass from Cole Gilbert (conversion failed)
SR — Hawker 3 run (conversion failed)
Fourth quarter
SR — Hawker 5 run (Trejo kick)
Individual stats
Passing — SR: Gilbert 8-12-139-1, Poulter 1-1-15-0.
Rushing — SR: Hawker 16-89-3, Zach Stailey 11-77, Chandler Coombs 6-31, Trejo 5-22, Gilbert 10-5.
Receiving — SR: Poulter 6-105-1, Coombs 1-28, Gilbert 1-15, Hawker 1-6.