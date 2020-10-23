AMERICAN FALLS 36, MARSH VALLEY 34 (OT)
At Marsh Valley, a 2-point conversion was the difference as American Falls got a stunning away win in overtime, sending the Beavers to the state playoffs and ending the Eagles' season.
It was the third time this season that a missed 2-point conversion in overtime cost Marsh Valley. The Eagles had previously lost to Sugar-Salem and Snake River in the same fashion.
On Friday, Marsh Valley led 14-8 at halftime and 21-14 after three quarters, but a 4-yard run by Taeson deBruijn gave American Falls a 28-21 lead in the fourth quarter.
Caden Goodworth caught an 8-yard pass from Hunter Roche for Marsh Valley to send the game to overtime, where American Falls scored first — and converted the 2-point conversion.
Michael Belnap ran for a 5-yard score, his third of the game, to give Marsh Valley a chance to tie, but the Eagles came up short on the conversion to end the game.
Belnap had touchdown runs of 94 and 49 yards to help Marsh Valley to its early lead.
American Falls (3-5, 1-1) will play in a first-round 3A state tournament game next week. Marsh Valley finishes the season 3-6 (0-2).
HIGHLAND 61, IDAHO FALLS 12
At Idaho Falls, Highland went up big early and blew out Idaho Falls to finish the regular season.
"It should give our kids a lot of confidence," Highland coach Gino Mariani said. "You're only as good as your last game. They understand that we're switching seasons (into the state playoffs) and we have as good a chance as anybody. We'll get after guys."
The Rams scored on their first possession, quickly turned a first-play Idaho Falls turnover into another score and were off to the races.
Jack Whitmer threw for three touchdowns, two to Highland's other quarterback Easton Durham, and ran for another.
"We were up pretty quick," Mariani said. "We had some good field position off some turnovers, and it was one of those games where everything went right for us and it ballooned from there."
Highland finished the regular season 7-2 (3-1 5A District 5-6). The Rams will host an as-yet-undetermined opponent in the first round of the state tournament next week.
PRESTON 21, SNAKE RIVER 7
At Preston, the Indians celebrated senior night by snapping a four-game losing streak and beating Snake River 21-7.
Charles Iverson broke off a 75-yard touchdown run for the Indians (3-5) and had a 70-yard scoring scamper taken away in the fourth quarter due to a penalty. Cole Harris intercepted a Snake River pass in the final quarter to ice the game.
Preston quarterback Brecker Knapp completed 12 of 18 passes for 167 yards to help lead a balanced attack. Knapp threw TD passes of 7 and 22 yards to Justin Inglet and Harris, respectively. The catch by Harris was on a fourth-and-goal play.
Tait Rawlings shined defensively for the Indians as he finished with 11 tackles, including two for a loss.
“I feel the team played well,” Preston head coach Eric Thorson said. “It just feels great knowing our players bring their best in the face of the unknown, whether we get to the playoffs or not. We had a couple new blocking schemes put in to help Iverson get to the outside, and we feel it worked out very well.”
Cole Gilbert threw a touchdown pass to Trey Poulter for Snake River's only score.
"We definitely had chances to win the game, but I thought the Preston kids were hungrier," said Snake River coach Jeb Harrison, whose Panthers clinched a district title last week against American Falls. "They needed the win, and our kids were kind of flat."
The Indians will now wait to see if they will receive an at-large bid to the 4A state tourney. Snake River, which finished 3-5 (2-0 3A District 5), has a bye in the first round of the 3A state playoffs and will play again in two weeks, when the eight remaining teams in the bracket will be reseeded.
BEAR LAKE 20, ABERDEEN 14
At Bear Lake, the Bears scored the only points of the second half and stopped Aberdeen on a couple late drives to get a win to end the regular season.
Owen Teuscher threw three touchdowns for Bear Lake, all to Matthew Hammond. The last gave the Bears, who were down 14-12 at halftime, a 20-14 lead.
"We finally played a full game," Bear Lake coach Ryan Messerly said. "We lost to Soda (last week), overlooked them, but this week the kids were prepared and stepped up and made it happen."
Aberdeen had multiple chances to take the lead back, but fumbled away one late chance and had its last drive short-circuited by penalties.
Brody Beck and Connor Johnson ran for scores for the Tigers.
"It was a good hard-fought game," Aberdeen coach Jeff Duffin said. "Bear Lake played a solid game. We made a few too many mistakes tonight and it cost us."
Both teams finish the season with identical records of 4-4, although Bear Lake was 2-2 in conference play and Aberdeen was just 1-2 because the Tigers had their game against Soda Springs canceled by COVID-19.
With Aberdeen ranked No. 6 and Bear Lake No. 7 in the MaxPreps rankings going into Friday's game, both are expected to receive at-large bids to the state playoffs, which begin next week.
SODA SPRINGS 61, VALLEY 14
At Valley, Soda Springs had no hiccups in handing the home team a loss.
The Cardinals knocked off Valley 61-14, a lopsided victory set in stone after Soda Springs went into halftime up five scores.
“Offensively, it was our best-executed game,” Soda Springs coach Colter Evans said. “Our O-line helped us run the ball. We were hitting short passes, long passes. It just seemed like everything we did worked.”
The stats were gaudy. Quarterback Tugg Kap had four total touchdowns and, as a defender, nabbed an interception in the end zone. Running back Scott Hunsaker had a trio of touchdowns, two of which went for over 40 yards. Will Torman had five sacks, and Craig Hansen had a pair of interceptions, his first two of the season.
With the win intact after two periods, Evans gleefully threw in some of his youngsters.
“Any freshman that came and played scout team for us, we gave them playing time in the second half,” Evans said. “Three weeks ago, we took an absolute beating from West Side. Now we’ve got three in a row and our kids feel confident.”
Soda Springs (4-3, 1-2) will likely receive at at-large bid to the 2A state playoffs, which start next week.
BUTTE COUNTY 26, GRACE 20
At Butte County, Grace let a six-point lead slip away in the fourth quarter and dropped its regular-season finale to Butte County, 26-20.
"Two of the last three losses we had, we beat ourselves," Grace coach Brandon Sanchez said. "We had our middle linebacker and starting center thrown out of the game right away."
With about two minutes left in a tie game, Grace's fullback lost the ball and Butte County recovered around midfield.
Butte County punched in the game-winning touchdown on a fourth-down play, leaving the Grizzlies almost no time to mount a last-second drive.
"At that point, I was beside myself because of everything that happened in the game," Sanchez said. "I don't believe in this stuff, but it was like we were cursed."
The regular season ended for Grace (3-4, 2-1) on Friday. The Grizzlies will find out soon if they earned a spot in a 1A DI state play-in game.
BC 8 6 0 12
G 8 6 6 0
FIRST QUARTER: G -- Gage Stoddard short touchdown pass from Treyson Draper (Two-point conversion good. Bray Skinner run.)
SECOND QUARTER:
G -- Gage Stoddard 1-yard run (Two-point conversion no good))
THIRD QUARTER:
G -- Bray Skinner 13-yard run. (Two-point conversion no good)
— The Herald Journal's Jason Turner contributed to this report.