Defending 2A state champion West Side led several local teams that featured in the preseason football media poll, released Tuesday.
The Pirates, who beat McCall-Donnelly 14-13 in the state title game a year ago, were voted the preseason No. 1 team in 2A, receiving 11 first-place votes from the 12-person voting panel.
They were the only local team to hold a preseason No. 1 spot, but plenty of other teams featured.
Highland ranked No. 3 in 5A, and was one of four teams in the classification to receive a first-place vote.
Blackfoot, the 4A runner-up a year ago, also slotted in at No. 3 in its classification and, like Highland, received a solitary first-place nod.
Snake River, despite not receiving a single first-place vote, was voted No. 2 in 3A. The Panthers lost in the state semifinals last year.
Bear Lake made it two local teams in the 2A rankings, tying with Declo for the fourth spot, and local teams featured in both the 1A rankings as well, with Grace fourth in 1A DI and Rockland fifth in 1A DII.
Several other teams didn't place in the top five in their classifications but were in the "others receiving votes" category — Century in 4A, Marsh Valley in 3A and North Gem in 1A DII.
PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Coeur d'Alene (8) 0-0 52
2. Rocky Mountain (2) 0-0 48
3. Highland (1) 1-0 29
4. Eagle 0-0 23
5. Rigby (1) 0-0 22
Others receiving votes: Mountain View 4, Madison 1, Borah 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Bishop Kelly (6) 0-0 44
2. Skyline (5) 0-0 42
3. Blackfoot (1) 0-0 30
4. Middleton 0-0 26
5. Minico 0-0 16
Others receiving votes: Jerome 8, Century 6, Nampa 4, Vallivue 3, Hillcrest 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Sugar-Salem (10) 0-0 56
2. Snake River 0-0 39
3. Homedale (1) 0-0 38
4. Gooding (1) 0-0 28
5. Weiser 0-0 10
Others receiving votes: Timberlake 5, Marsh Valley 2, Fruitland 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. West Side (11) 0-0 59
2. North Fremont 0-0 40
3. Melba (1) 0-0 31
t-4. Declo 0-0 20
t-4. Bear Lake 0-0 20
Others receiving votes: Firth 4, St. Maries 4, Grangeville 1, Nampa Christian 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Prairie (12) 0-0 60
2. Oakley 0-0 41
3. Butte County 0-0 28
4. Grace 0-0 18
5. Lighthouse Christian 0-0 12
Others receiving votes: Wilder 11, Raft River 7, Clearwater Valley 2, Lapwai 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Carey (10) 0-0 58
2. Garden Valley (2) 0-0 43
3. Kendrick 0-0 31
4. Dietrich 0-0 24
5. Rockland 0-0 9
Others receiving votes: North Gem 4, Horseshoe Bend 4, Mackay 3, Council 2, Watersprings 1, Mullan 1.