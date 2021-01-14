Snake River boys basketball was the only Idaho team to receive unanimous first-place voting, topping the 3A classification in Thursday's Idaho high school boys basketball media poll.
The Panthers are off to a 10-0 start, winning all but two of their games by double-digits. It's 3A District 5 foe Marsh Valley is 9-3, which pegged them third in the classification.
Local teams, though, were really highlighted in 4A, where Century was ranked second and Pocatello fourth while both Preston and Blackfoot received votes.
Preston was the defending champions in 4A District 5 but a slew of departures freed things up for the Diamondbacks and Poky. Led by Emmett Holt and Bruin Fleischmann, Century is 8-2 with both losses coming at the hands of 5A schools. Pocatello has received impressive contributions from freshman Julian Bowie and have also started 8-2.
Down the line, Bryler Shurtliff has emerged as one of the best scorers in the area for West Side, helping the Pirates to a 6-1 record and a fourth-place poll position in 2A.
In 1A DI, Grace -- a team that has recorded myriad close losses already this season -- received one vote. Meanwhile, in 1A DII, North Gem was slotted at no. 4 after the Cowboy's high-powered offense propelled them to a 9-1 start. Just behind them, Rockland -- led by senior Braden Permann -- came in at no. 5.
5A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Meridian (5) 5-0 38 -
2. Madison (2) 10-2 27 -
3. Rigby (1) 8-2 24 -
4. Thunder Ridge 9-2 21 -
5. Post Falls (1) 6-3 20 -
Others receiving votes: Lake City 2, Rocky Mountain 2, Borah 1.
4A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (5) 8-2 34 -
2. Century (1) 8-2 23 -
3. Hillcrest 9-3 20 -
4. Pocatello (1) 8-2 19 -
5. Jerome (1) 10-1 17 -
Others receiving votes: Columbia (1) 9, Preston 8, Lakeland 4, Blackfoot 1.
3A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Snake River (9) 10-0 45 -
2. Teton 7-2 32 -
3. Marsh Valley 9-3 24 -
4. South Fremont 7-4 17 -
5. Fruitland 6-6 7 -
Others receiving votes: Priest River 5, Kellogg 4, Bonners Ferry 1.
2A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (6) 9-0 42 -
2. St. Maries (2) 7-0 32 -
3. Ambrose 8-0 27 -
4. West Side (1) 6-1 18 -
5. Nampa Christian 9-2 6 -
Others receiving votes: Valley 4, Melba 3, Firth 2, Grangeville 1.
1ADI
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (5) 6-3 39 -
2. Oakley (4) 9-1 38 -
3. Lakeside 7-1 29 -
4. Kamiah 6-2 18 -
5. Prairie 6-2 6 -
Others receiving votes: Riverstone 2, Victory Charter 2, Grace 1.
1ADII
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Garden Valley (7) 9-1 42 -
2. Watersprings (2) 12-1 33 -
3. Dietrich 8-2 26 -
4. North Gem 9-1 24 -
5. Rockland 8-4 6 -
Others receiving votes: Deary 2, Camas County 2.