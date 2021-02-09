Rockland remained No. 1 in 1A DII and three local teams made the rankings in 4A in the final girls basketball media poll of the season, released Tuesday.
A week after seeing its support fall to five first-place votes, Rockland picked two of those votes back up, taking seven of a possible 10 first-place nods in 1A DII to complete a wire-to-wire run as the top team in that classification.
Century had two first-place votes in 4A, moving up a spot from third to take second behind Middleton. Blackfoot, in fourth, also received a first-place vote, enough to keep the Broncos ahead of Preston in fifth.
Snake River dropped a spot from third to fourth in 3A, with Marsh Valley also picking up three votes in that classification. Grace remained third behind Lapwai and Prairie in 1A DI.
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d’Alene (8) 17-1 48 1
2. Mountain View (2) 16-2 41 2
3. Rigby 18-3 21 4
4. Thunder Ridge 18-3 18 5
5. Timberline 10-2 11 3
Others receiving votes: Boise 9, Meridian 2.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (7) 15-2 47 1
2. Century (2) 15-5 34 3
3. Skyline 16-6 27 5
4. Blackfoot (1) 16-6 26 2
5. Preston 16-7 7 4
Others receiving votes: Burley 7, Bishop Kelly 2.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (9) 22-1 49 1
2. Timberlake (1) 19-2 41 2
3. Parma 15-4 24 4
4. Snake River 19-5 23 3
5. Filer 15-8 7 -
Others receiving votes: Bonners Ferry 3, Marsh Valley 3.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Cole Valley Christian (8) 16-1 48 1
2. Ririe (2) 21-2 39 2
3. Grangeville 14-4 28 3
4. Melba 18-3 23 4
5. Valley 15-6 6 5
Others receiving votes: West Jefferson 5, New Plymouth 1.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (10) 18-1 50 1
2. Prairie 18-2 39 2
3. Grace 17-3 25 3
4. Genesee 15-5 19 5
5. Murtaugh 17-4 10 4
Others receiving votes: Rimrock 4, Liberty Charter 3.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (7) 17-3 45 1
2. Tri-Valley (1) 16-3 37 2
3. Mackay (2) 15-3 33 3
4. Kendrick 17-5 24 4
5. Carey 8-2 5 -
Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 4, Camas County 2.