POCATELLO — Pocatello senior Isaac Brown scored 26 points — 12 in the fourth quarter — in front of an electric crowd at Highland on Tuesday night to lead the Indians to a 55-43 win.
“It feels great,” Brown said. “It’s been a long time coming since we’ve been able to get a win up here, so this one meant a little extra. It felt great.”
Pocatello hadn’t beaten Highland at Highland since at least the 2009-10 season, according to records from idahosports.com.
An intense, back-and-forth game that had coaches, players and fans hanging on every bucket, turnover and close call reached a fever pitch in the fourth quarter as Pocatello, which had stretched out a lead in the third, tried to hang on.
Highland scored 20 points in the fourth, nearly as many as the 23 the Rams had managed in the first three quarters combined.
Unfortunately for the home fans, though, Pocatello, keyed by Brown, scored 22 in the final period to hold on as the teams traded heavyweight shots.
“(Highland) is so tough,” Pocatello coach Joe Green said.
“They’re athletic and physical and strong. The first half, we struggled with it, and then the second half, we just did a little bit better. We made some plays, made some free throws, moved the ball a little bit better.”
Brown had three field goals and went 6 for 10 from the free-throw line in the fourth to cap his big night.
The closest Highland got was six points, 48-42, on an Easton Durham 3-pointer with just over a minute left. But Brown hit both ends of a one-and-one to push the lead back out and Pocatello saw the game out from there.
Pocatello led 18-17 at halftime after a grimy defensive first half in which intensity perhaps overwhelmed skill.
Highland held the Indians scoreless for the first 5 minutes, 58 seconds of the second quarter, but led just 13-10 at that point before Poky’s Kaden Hales, who finished with 14, converted a fast-break layup.
The first real separation for either team came early in the third. Pocatello started the second half on a 12-2 run, keyed by two 3s from Hales.
“We made several adjustments offensively to try to stay more spaced, hit the extra guy,” Green said. “Offensively, we found Kaden Hales. When he’s open, we’ve got to find him, and we did that in the second half.”
That pushed the lead to 30-19, and Highland couldn’t get much closer, despite a rousing fast-break dunk by Mason Mickelsen.
Mickelsen finished with 13 to lead Highland.
“They played well, and we didn’t play very well on the offensive end,” Highland coach Ty Pearson said. “We weren’t physical enough.”
Pocatello led 33-23 entering the fourth.
Up next:
Pocatello (7-2, 2-1 4A District 4-5) hosts Mountain Home on Thursday. Highland (2-7) plays Thursday at Thunder Ridge.
POCATELLO 55, HIGHLAND 43
Pocatello 10 8 15 22 — 55
Highland 6 11 6 20 — 43
Pocatello — Hales 14, Ney 2, Brown 26, Bailey 4, Downs 9.
Highland — Rudd 2, Duffin 1, Durham 11, Driscoll 3, Mickelsen 13, Bell 9, Washakie 4.