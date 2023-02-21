Julian Bowie stood still and unleashed a primal scream — but this one resonated a little differently than ones he’s unsheathed in the past. Pocatello’s star guard had just finished an and-one layup, fighting through some serious contact at the rim to finish a layup, and as his team started to pull away from Century in this loser-out district tournament tilt, Bowie could feel relief.
In the end, Bowie’s bucket helped Poky overcome a slow start and balloon its lead in an eventual 75-53 win over Century, but that’s the thing. Usually, when Bowie makes an insane play like that one, it’s to help the Thunder extend its lead over an overmatched opponent. This one fit those descriptions — but if Bowie’s reaction was any indication, the Thunder were taking a deep breath more than they were delivering a dagger.
“We were just happy to get going,” Bowie said. “They started off 11-3, so we had to fight back quick, and they were bringing the energy from the start, so we brought that energy right back and kept that energy the whole game.”
If Poky felt relieved, it was because of the stakes, at least partially so. Four days removed from suffering a 57-54 loss to Preston in the 4A District 5 tournament’s second round, the Thunder needed this win to get another crack at the Indians — and to keep their season alive. These guys may have produced a sterling season, almost certainly one of this program’s best, but it could have shattered with a loss here.
Bowie and the Thunder earned a second date with Preston, set for 7 p.m. Thursday on the road, by following a sluggish start with a punishing three quarters. After watching Century run off 11 straight points in the first quarter, Poky connected on 8 of 12 free throws in the second stanza, good for a 29-18 halftime lead, and with a 28-point third frame, the Thunder built a towering 20-point advantage. That ended Century’s season.
In those stretches, Poky’s offense opened up — and its defense clamped down. The Thunder limited the Diamondbacks to just five points in the second frame. Forward Gage Ontiveros, who totaled eight points, blocked what felt like a million shots. Century’s offense just couldn’t get going. Credit Pocatello’s defense for that.
Most of it revolved around guarding Luke Panttaja and Eli Blackhawk, the Diamondbacks’ two best guards. Panttaja totaled 24 points, Blackhawk 11, but to score those, they had to work like men possessed.
“Panttaja and Blackhawk are such good shooters. We didn't want them to come off and not see someone there,” Poky coach Joe Green said, referencing the way his team hard-hedged pick-and-rolls. “So we wanted somebody in their face as much as possible. So we had to hard hedge those.”
“He’s a great player. We tried to keep it out of his hands as much as possible,” Bowie said of Panttaja, “and when he gets it, we have help-side (defense) and that helps it.”
That sets the stage for Thursday’s contest, whose stakes look like this: If Poky beats Preston, the two teams will meet again Saturday in Pocatello. That game’s winner earns the 4A District 5 crown and advances to state. If Preston beats Poky, the Indians will claim the district title and book their spot at the state tournament.
Pocatello did lose the most recent matchup, a 57-54 setback last week, but if there’s good news for the Thunder, it’s that they’ve already won at Preston. That game came back on Feb. 3, when in the final second, his team down two, Bowie drew a shooting foul with eight-tenths of a second to play. He sunk all three free throws and the Thunder sealed a district win of paramount importance.
Their second clash, a tournament contest last Friday, did not go so swimmingly for Poky. The Thunder lost by just three, but to Green, that was partially because the Indians “made a few plays down the stretch when we didn’t.”
To overcome that hurdle, it helps to have Julian Bowie on your team.
“Down the stretch, it’s probably going to come down to be a close game at Preston,” Green said. “I think honestly just (we need to) keep them off the glass and then just make plays down the stretch, execute — basically what they did to us here at the end of the game.”
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
