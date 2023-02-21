Julian Bowie stood still and unleashed a primal scream — but this one resonated a little differently than ones he’s unsheathed in the past. Pocatello’s star guard had just finished an and-one layup, fighting through some serious contact at the rim to finish a layup, and as his team started to pull away from Century in this loser-out district tournament tilt, Bowie could feel relief.

In the end, Bowie’s bucket helped Poky overcome a slow start and balloon its lead in an eventual 75-53 win over Century, but that’s the thing. Usually, when Bowie makes an insane play like that one, it’s to help the Thunder extend its lead over an overmatched opponent. This one fit those descriptions — but if Bowie’s reaction was any indication, the Thunder were taking a deep breath more than they were delivering a dagger.

Julian Bowie Poky

Pocatello guard Julian Bowie fights through contact from Century's Spencer Payne, scoring an and-one during Tuesday's district tournament game.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

