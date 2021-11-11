The initial sign of worry came when Hunter Killian called in the middle of work. This is not a kid who does anything with any sort of half-measure. There are hard workers, then there’s Killian. Last year, he practically begged Poky coach Dave Spillett to open the weight room at 6 a.m. so he could lift before school.
His work ethic has made him one of the best linebackers in the state for a Pocatello team set to play in the state semifinals on Saturday. A big reason why is the tenacity of Killian. He if the Thunder’s emotional leader, willing to do almost anything it takes to win. He does not quit – not even for a Thursday night shift as a janitor.
So if he was sick at work, Killian’s parents, Patty and Scott, thought, it was odd that he’d asked to be picked up. Normally he’d just throw up a couple times then go back to work. But Hunter called.
“Dad, I can’t drive,” he said. “You’ve got to come get me.”
“What’s going on?” Scott asked.
“I got so sick at the team dinner,” Hunter replied. “I think I got food poisoning.”
Scott booked it to the Simplot offices, where Hunter was working that night. He came to find his son hunched over in the grass trying to make himself throw up.
“Jump in the car,” Scott told him. “Let’s head home and see what’s going on.”
Hunter sniffled as the pair rode back to the Killian’s house but thought he ate something bad that night. Before work, Hunter was at Pocatello football’s team dinner, where the Thunder were bonding the night before they played Bishop Kelly in the state quarterfinals.
Scott hoped some medicine would ease Hunter’s stomach. Then they walked into the house. The lights flicked on and Hunter turned around. His face was all puffy and red enough that you would’ve thought he had been baking in the sun all day. Something wasn’t right. They called Patty, who was attending to her dad in Idaho Falls.
“He’s not throwing up anymore, but he is so red,” Scott told his wife.
“FaceTime me,” Patty replied. “It doesn’t sound like food positioning. You don’t turn red from food poisoning.”
Scott pointed the camera on his son. Patty knew.
“That is anaphylactic shock,” she said, referring to a severe allergic reaction that can be deadly if not treated right away.
“Crap,” Scott thought, “this could be the bad one that we’ve always tried to not have.”
Ever since Hunter was 11 months old, back when it discovered that he was allergic to peanuts (and, later, tree nuts), the Killians have been overly diligent to make sure their son isn’t exposed. To make sure he’s safe.
The first word they taught him was “Nuts.” The family keeps an EpiPen in every crevice and every bag around their house and vehicles. Reading labels has become routine. So, too, is the act of asking waiters and anyone handling food about ingredients. Patty went so far as to make sure she volunteered at every food event throughout Hunter’s life: grade school parties, class events and team dinners.
That is not the easiest thing for a kid. Others see Hunter’s mom in the classroom and they’re told Hunter can’t eat peanuts and it’s basically a flood light pointed at Hunter telling everyone he’s different. Young kids are prone to take aim at things that are different. Different, to them, usually means bad. So they’d make quips and chase him around with a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup and not realize that the exposure could turn deadly.
“It’s scary, but it’s just kind of what you have to do,” Hunter said. “Not everyone is going to understand and that’s OK. You just have to be really careful.”
“It’s been a team effort,” Scott said. “His friends, just everyone around him protects him. It’s been easy because we have such a great network of people.”
That might be an understatement. When he was sick last Thursday, Hunter’s teammate, Jaxon Williams, drove to Simplot and finished his friend’s shift. They are there for him, and can be almost as diligent as Hunter is about his allergy. They’ll ask waiters if a dish has peanuts in it before he can. They’ll tell their parents not to make anything with peanuts. They know not to buy any peanut products on road trips.
This summer, on a return trip from a Montana Tech camp, Hunter stayed back to take a couple recruiting visits. The Pocatello team pulled up to a gas station and someone reminded Spillett that Hunter wasn’t on the bus.
“I know,” Spillett said.
“That means we can have whatever we want, right?” The kid asked.
“Yeah,” Spillett replied. “Technically, we’re good … It was like we won the state championship in the middle of the gas station. I had 45 kids jumping up and down that can buy peanut butter cups.”
That is one of the toughest parts about managing a peanut allergy. The decisions of strangers can impact Hunter. Even still, the family’s cautions have been successful. Before Thursday, Hunter has only suffered two allergic reactions in the last 16 years: once at a youth match and one at a baseball tournament when he was 14. Hunter hit a double and stood on second base yelling to his dad, “I can’t see. I can’t see.” He rounded home a few pitches later and they rushed to the hospital.
“I don’t know if his teammates used his batting gloves or what, we’re not really sure,” Scott said. “He rubbed his eyes, obviously.”
That’s how little it takes for an exposure to turn into a reaction, which brings us back to Pocatello’s team dinner. The pasta salad and pulled pork that the parents served did not contain any peanuts or tree nuts or anything that would have caused Hunter to react. The Thunder did everything right. But maybe there was some peanut residue on someone’s hands or the table he was eating at or something else. No one knows for sure.
Hours later, whatever the cause was making it tougher for Hunter to breathe.
Yet, the seriousness of the situation didn’t seem to matter as Hunter’s doctor walked into his room at the Portneuf Medical Center. Before the doc could get a word in, the eager senior asked his most pressing question:
“I can play, right?” Hunter asked.
“Let me figure out what’s going on and get you some medicine then we can talk about it,” the doctor responded.
They put him on an IV, gave him oxygen and flooded his body with steroids and a few long-worded medications that perked him back up. Hunter said it felt like someone threw a cold bucket of water on him, that he didn’t realize how bad his breathing had been until the meds got working and his airwaves cleared up.
Feeling a bit better, Hunter sent a picture of himself and his uber-red face to friends. Around midnight, it got around to Spillett.
“If that was his version of looking better, I would have hated to see him at 9:30, 10 o’clock at night,” Spillett said. “Honestly at that point, I thought, ‘Well, we’re probably going to lose the best defensive player in the state.’”
Not so fast.
“No coach,” Hunter told Spillett, “I’ll be fine. It’s game day. Nobody cares.”
“It’s my last year,” Hunter added this week. “I’m not going to let a team dinner take me out of it.”
Spillett trusted his most fierce leader – and Hunter rewarded him. The Poky senior showed up to school the next day with bright spirits and a clear face. That night, he recorded a team-high 14 tackles in Pocatello’s 28-17 win over Bishop Kelly.
Midway through the win, too, Hunter suffered just a small, minor injury to his finger.
“Oh, I just dislocated it,” Hunter said, so nonchalant you would’ve thought he scraped his knee. “It was like facing the wrong way, so it freaked me out more than anything.”
Of course.
That’s just Hunter. To him, adversity – whether it be his peanut allergy or anything else – is more like a road block in front of his goals. And he seems to go after road blocks like he goes after opposing running backs: with his head down, his feet churning, and his 180-pound frame ready to bulldoze them over.
“He’s a special kind of player, special kind of kid,” Spillett said. “He deserves all the success he has.”