Alivia Marshall Poky state

Pocatello guard Alivia Marshall goes up for a layup during Thursday's 4A state tournament game against Bishop Kelly.

 Stanley Brewster/For the Journal

BOISE — Sunny Evans might have the patience of a monk. How else do you explain how she kept a cool head watching her Pocatello team struggle to score like it was walking through mud on Thursday night? How else do you explain how she kept her composure watching the Thunder give turnovers away like candy, watching them give up the lead for good in the third quarter of a 51-33 4A state opener loss to Bishop Kelly?

Here’s another explanation: Evans loves her group, its potential, what it is right now.

Kennasyn Garza Poky state

Pocatello forward Kennasyn Garza looks to make a pass from the ground during Thursday's 4A state tournament game against Bishop Kelly.
Sunny Evans state

Pocatello coach Sunny Evans reacts to a play during Thursday's 4A state tournament game against Bishop Kelly.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.