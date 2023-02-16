BOISE — Sunny Evans might have the patience of a monk. How else do you explain how she kept a cool head watching her Pocatello team struggle to score like it was walking through mud on Thursday night? How else do you explain how she kept her composure watching the Thunder give turnovers away like candy, watching them give up the lead for good in the third quarter of a 51-33 4A state opener loss to Bishop Kelly?
Here’s another explanation: Evans loves her group, its potential, what it is right now.
“We have another opportunity tomorrow to make a statement about who we are,” Evans said after this loss. “People up here, they don't really know who we are. And we have another opportunity, so that has to be our focus. I mean, I'm disappointed. The girls are disappointed. I'm not disappointed in the girls. We just feel disappointed about the situation.”
After this Poky loss, in the Thunder’s first appearance at the state tournament in nine years, it can be tempting to think about what’s to come for this group. This team rosters no seniors. Its best players are sophomores and juniors, players whose best basketball is still ahead of them, kids like Kennasyn Garza and Elle Hokanson and Alivia Marshall who have yet to unlock their full potential. So why not think about what this group could become?
Because the weekend is not over, Evans said. Part of this team’s development is going on now, not next winter. The future might seem enticing. The present is just too important.
“They came here to try to get something done,” said Evans, whose team will play at 2 p.m. Friday on the consolation side of the 4A bracket. “And I think they'll use this one to fuel them tomorrow. I trust them.”
The Thunder will have to wait to get that something done because on Thursday, their offense abandoned them like the plane in Castaway. Marshall totaled a team-best seven points for Poky, which lost 20 turnovers and shot just 30% from the field. The Thunder registered more giveaways than made shots, which they could get away with in regular-season and district competition. That rarely flies at the state tournament level.
Poky had trouble getting its offense organized because of Bishop Kelly’s ball pressure and aggressiveness, which torpedoed the Thunder’s entire operation, at least on that end of the floor. Sometimes you saw glimpses of the Pocatello offense that fueled its regular-season run — Hokanson, who posted five points, got to the rim a couple times, and Garza, who added six points, laid in a couple buckets around the rim — but most times, you saw a team having a hard time running anything.
“I almost think we were feeling rushed for some reason,” Hokanson said. So we started rushing the ball and making fast decisions, when we should have calmed down and made better ones.”
“They're pretty physical defensively,” Evans added. “So I think we just tightened up a little bit, and then didn't quite get to the spots we needed to be. I think that was a little bit of a step back. That was a problem we kinda fixed and then their pressure, we took a little bit of a step back there.”
The intriguing part is that for all of Pocatello’s offensive woes, the visitors remained squarely in the game during the first half. At the end of the first frame, they faced just an 8-7 deficit. At halftime, it was only 17-16. Neither team will look back on this one and like the offense they played, but whatever the reason, the reality remained: Pocatello had a real chance at getting back into the game in the third frame.
If you blinked during the second half, you might have missed the Knights pulling away. Pocatello recorded just two field goals in the third period, and one came from Miah Lusk, who put in a layup in the quarter’s final seconds. By the time that happened, the Thunder were looking up at a 32-21 hole, which might not seem like much — but in a game this ugly, it might as well have been a thousand.
Poky lost six turnovers in that quarter, which made a fourth-quarter rally nearly impossible. Instead, in the final eight minutes, the Thunder couldn’t get into their offense, couldn’t take care of the ball long enough to slow the pace down, couldn’t stop all these issues from snowballing into the kind of loss that feels equal parts avoidable and frustrating.
“I think we just had a couple of defensive breakdowns where they got a couple easy buckets,” Evans said, “and then again, that's where teams can start to tighten up a little bit because they start going, oh no, and then maybe they do things that weren't part of the gameplan or whatever, just because they get they get a little nervous.”
As she wrapped up that thought, Evans realized she had another. She said this: “But we’ll figure that out. We’ll fix that.”
It might feel tantalizing to wonder what that could look like next winter, when these girls are a year older, a year with more experience, a year with more reps. Good luck convincing Evans and the Thunder to think like that. The calendar won’t flip until they do it themselves.
“We're not talking about next year. We're talking about tomorrow,” Evans said. “They're gonna drink some chocolate milk, and we're gonna eat some dinner and watch some film and we're gonna make a plan. I just trust these guys. I trust them.”
