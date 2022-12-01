The first two hours of Thursday’s Pocatello/Madison game felt like a Saturday afternoon nap. The Thunder and Bobcats made a habit of turning it over. Neither team had much luck shooting. Both teams deployed zone defenses, and neither offense could navigate it, leading to a low-scoring affair that won’t make anyone’s highlight tape.
“We're gonna pretend it was just a defensive battle on both ends,” Poky coach Sunny Evans said with a grin.
Then the clock hit 9 p.m. — and this one turned into a microwave of chaos.
Officials hit Madison coach Luke Sutton with a technical foul for storming onto the court to protest a moving screen call. Poky guard Miah Lusk converted an and-one to take a one-point lead with 55 seconds left. Her sister, Abby, was called for a shooting foul, then a technical foul for slamming the ball down. Down three with eight seconds left, the Thunder did get a decent look at a potential game-tying triple, but it rimmed out.
The final score was Madison 38, Pocatello 35. The final sequences, well, were much more frenetic than that score might suggest.
“I feel bad about it,” Evans said, “because I know my kids feel really bad about it. And they're really good kids, so I feel bad about it. They know. They gave all the feedback after the game tonight because they know what we need to improve on them, and a couple of the things that went wrong for us tonight.”
For the Thunder, who move to 2-3 with this decision, there were a few things to regret: They fell behind 10-0 to start this one. They shot 27% from the field. They lost 20 turnovers. They missed a few key free throws. It all looked pretty ugly, but Poky stayed in this one because Madison played much the same way, coughing up 17 turnovers and shooting just 29% from the floor.
Which is why this one came down to the final few minutes. The Thunder just missed a few too many shots.
“It takes a lot of energy,” Evans said of responding to a 10-point deficit to begin the game. “And then sometimes kids get a little nervous and maybe they either tighten up and don't shoot it when they should, or they try to make a home run play. It just kinda changes your game plan a little bit. You're trying to come up with something.
“It could have just been (we were) kinda excited to finally have a home game. We've been on the road for four, so maybe nerves out of the gate. Once we settled, (it was) a decent game in spurts, but we definitely can't dig ourselves out of the hole all the time.”
Still, the Thunder came away with a few positives. Sophomore Saige Hagler paced her team with 10 points, knocking down a pair of triples, and Poky got a key fourth-quarter bucket from Elle Hokanson, who finished with seven points. “That's just what Saige does. That's what she can do for us,” Evans said. “I'm glad she had the confidence to keep shooting and to understand when to shoot and what are good shots and what are not. I thought she did a good job understanding that for us tonight.” They also rallied back from that double-digit deficit to kick this one off, which Evans felt proud of, but she would prefer her team starting a little better next time.
Making things harder on the Thunder was this: They didn’t have two key cogs, Kennasyn Garza and Alivia Marshall. Garza suffered a foot injury ahead of the season, got cleared to return in time for the beginning of the year, only to reaggravate it. A 6-foot-2 forward, Garza became a game-changer in her freshman campaign, blocking shots and sticking back misses around the rim. Marshall is hurt in her own right too.
For Pocatello, which returns to action Tuesday night with a home matchup against Twin Falls, the return of either of those players would help. But so would a million other things. The Thunder might start with cleaning things up on offense.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
