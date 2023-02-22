All McKinley Hill saw was a tall man approaching, decked out in sunglasses, sun hat, the whole ensemble — the kind of garb coaches love. Hill and her Pocatello Reign club team had just gotten done playing a game at last summer’s state tournament, and this guy wanted to chat with Hill and her teammate, Miah Lusk.
“It was kinda confusing,” Hill said.
Turns out, the guy was Logan Parker, Walla Walla Community College’s head softball coach. Parker was there to watch the Reign’s opponent, but the catcher Hill and the pitcher Lusk had caught his attention, so he wanted to get their contact information. Hill, a rising Pocatello senior, was interacting with her first college coach — “I was pumped,” she said — so she agreed.
Later that fall, after she played her final volleyball season, Hill began really selling herself to college softball coaches. She emailed Parker, letting him know she’s interested in the team and she’d like to visit. Parker invited her out. She sat in on a class, took part in a practice, toured the campus, everything.
Which leads us to Wednesday, when Hill made things official with Walla Walla, signing to become the Warriors’ newest softball addition.
“For this opportunity to come up and just be available, and have this coach reach out to me, was a great opportunity,” Hill said. “I was so excited, and it's not too far from home. It was definitely a good opportunity for me. I'm so excited.”
Check out some of Hill’s numbers and you might wonder why coaches weren’t after her even earlier. Headed into her third year starting as Poky’s varsity catcher, she’s put up stats that reverberated around the area: As a sophomore, she batted .371 with two homers and just one strikeout. Last spring, she batted .520 with seven home runs, 51 hits, nine doubles, four triples, 50 RBI — and just five strikeouts. That helped Poky advance to the 4A state tournament for the first time in three seasons.
The interesting part is that Hill wasn’t always sold on playing college softball. Also a volleyball player, she straddled both sides of the fence for a long while. “I just was split,” Hill said. “I could never decide. People would ask me what my favorite was. Like, I can't tell you what my favorite is.”
Then, when the summer of 2021 rolled around and Hill headed into her junior year, something snapped. She heard some of the numbers she was registering, and somewhere in that stretch, realized she did have a favorite sport: softball. “I was like, hey, this is what I want to pursue,” Hill said. “I'm gonna put 100% into this.”
Walla Walla became her college home by filling several needs. Walla Walla offered her the most scholarship money. She also really enjoyed the company of Parker and the Warriors’ players when she visited. She was in contact with a couple other schools, teams in Washington and some on the east coast, but those were farther away from home than she felt comfortable living.
So Walla Walla it was.
“It felt like the best the best choice for me,” Hill said.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
