Even Parker Smith looked a little surprised. As he jogged back on defense in the fourth quarter of his Pocatello team’s 68-48 win over Shelley Saturday night, it was fair to wonder: Did he really mean to make that shot?
“Just kinda one of those nights where things were going pretty well,” Poky coach Joe Green said with a laugh. “It was pretty lucky, but we’ll take those any time we can get them.”
Here’s what happened: In garbage time, Smith forayed into the lane, where he couldn’t get a floater to drop. He went up for the rebound, which he couldn’t secure, but he did tip it back into the air — and into the basket. The crowd almost laughed as much as it cheered. Good luck finding a more entertaining moment from this one.
The rest of this Poky win felt much more normal. The Thunder won their 12th straight to open the season. They dispatched the 4A Russets with little trouble. They got a game-best 20 points from Kesler Vaughan, who sunk three triples, while Julian Bowie posted nine and transfer forward Gage Ontiveros added eight.
It’s almost a compliment for Poky at this point: These guys won again. They’re making it feel remarkably routine.
“The gym felt a little flat,” Green said. “I mean, after a rivalry game, conference game against Century, it was so loud. It's hard to replicate that energy. So I felt like we came out a little flat. I was glad to get the W.”
To get this one, the Thunder controlled things from start to finish. They led by seven after one, 15 at intermission, 19 after three and secured a 20-point lead by the final buzzer. It wasn’t a complete blowout, to be sure, but Pocatello made sure Shelley never threatened to get back into the game either.
Credit much of that reality to Vaughan, who produced an outing that matches the season he’s having thus far. He scored 20, sure, but he did so efficiently, hitting 8 of 14 shots from the field, including 3 of 6 from distance.
“He played really well. He's so consistent and just a floor general,” Green said. “He hit about three shots in a row that were just timely in the second half and kinda put them away, I thought. He stepped up. So with Jules being sick, it was just nice to have him step up and take over.”
That’s the other part of this Thunder win: They did it without major contributions from Bowie. In Poky’s victory over Century on Thursday, Bowie played with the flu. In the second quarter, he exited the game to vomit. He returned in the second half, helping the Thunder run away with the win, so even though at times Bowie bent over in exhaustion, trying to gather himself, not until after the game did Green understand how sick his star guard really was.
So for Saturday’s game, Green wanted to take it slow with Bowie. He scored all nine of his points in the first half. He played sparingly in the second. By then, Poky was in control of the game, and with Wednesday’s district game with Preston looming, Green didn’t want to roll the dice anymore. So out Bowie came.
“Probably like any high school kid, they’re gonna wanna play. They’re not gonna tell you the whole truth,” Green laughed. “Especially against Century and Preston, they’re gonna wanna play in those games, so they’ll find a way to make it happen.”
The Thunder would really like it if Bowie felt like himself for that game. Century could make a run, but the district race looks headed for a battle between Poky and Preston, which makes Wednesday’s game all the more important. They always are important. They just feel more so when you’re undefeated.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
