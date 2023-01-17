As halftime came to an end and the buzzer sounded to hurry things up — hey, take the court already, guys — Pocatello’s team broke the huddle on the sideline Tuesday evening. This group of guys, coaches in red jackets and players in navy jerseys, reached their hands together and prepared to take the court, ready to finish off their second win over Highland this season.

They’ve done this routine so many times this year: Go into halftime. Talk about adjustments. Break the huddle. Start the second half. This game against Highland, at least in some ways, figured to have a chance to break up that monotony. Instead, with a 61-42 win, Poky made it part of their routine, another win, the club’s 15th straight to open this charmed season.

Julian Bowie Poky

Pocatello guard Julian Bowie (0) goes up for a shot in traffic during Tuesday's game at Highland.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.