As halftime came to an end and the buzzer sounded to hurry things up — hey, take the court already, guys — Pocatello’s team broke the huddle on the sideline Tuesday evening. This group of guys, coaches in red jackets and players in navy jerseys, reached their hands together and prepared to take the court, ready to finish off their second win over Highland this season.
They’ve done this routine so many times this year: Go into halftime. Talk about adjustments. Break the huddle. Start the second half. This game against Highland, at least in some ways, figured to have a chance to break up that monotony. Instead, with a 61-42 win, Poky made it part of their routine, another win, the club’s 15th straight to open this charmed season.
“I thought last game they kinda had us on our heels the whole game,” Pocatello coach Joe Green said. “So we didn’t wanna have a repeat of Game 1, so we wanted to get them on their heels, pressure them, run a little bit. I thought we did a good job of doing that.”
Good luck finding much fault in the Thunder’s effort in this win. Guards Kesler Vaughan and Julian Bowie tallied 21 and 15 points, respectively, helping Pocatello race to a 19-8 lead after one quarter and take a 35-17 lead into the intermission. The only drama came late in the third stanza, when Highland trimmed a 20-point deficit to single digits — “They held us under 10 in the third quarter. We couldn’t score a lot,” Bowie said — but Pocatello countered with four straight to end the quarter, cruising the rest of the way.
The Thunder helped their case by shooting it well all night. All told, they connected on 9 of 20 triples, which comes out to an efficient 45%. Bowie hit three, including two on back-to-back trips in the fourth. Vaughan cashed all three treys he tried. Then the Thunder got one long ball each from Krue Hales, Mason Zweigart (who banked one in) and Parker Smith.
That’s figured prominently into Poky’s approach all year — run and shoot 3s — but in recent games, the Thunder have wised up. They’ve cut out some reckless attempts and replaced them with more makeable shots, catch-and-shoot looks and shots within the flow of the offense. If there was one exception, it might have come after Bowie hit those back-to-back triples. He missed trying for a third — “I guess the rim didn’t want it go in,” Bowie said with a smile — but when it’s that guy taking it, well, you live with the results.
“I thought we shot the ball really well. I think we banked one 3 in,” Green laughed. “I think the difference is taking those good 3s when they’re wide open, they’re inside-out or even off transition when they’re wide open. On those you’re gonna see a higher percentage. I think we took better 3s tonight.”
Poky also made this win possible by playing exquisite defense. Check out some of Highland’s numbers on offense: 18-for-50 shooting (36%), 2-for-15 from deep, eight turnovers. The matchup that colored everything else was Rams forward Jayden Wright against Poky forwards Parker Smith and Gage Ontiveros, a 6-foot-10 giant. Wright, his team’s offensive hub, scored 16 points on 19 shots. On a few occasions, he got to his spots around the basket for layups. On others, Ontiveros swatted his shots and Smith got good contests on Wright’s favorite shot, his turnaround jumper on the block.
The Rams do feature other offensive threats, namely quick point guard Rhidge Barela (who posted 11 points on 12 shots), but it all runs through Wright. Poky will take its defensive showing against him in this one.
“It was fun. It was fun going at each other,” Ontiveros said. “Real physical.”
“I think if Gage is guarding him, he wants to drive, and if Parker’s guarding him, he wants to post up,” Green said. “So we kinda wanted to just throw a couple of guys at him and change the look up for him. He's so good. He's gonna get his points. We just wanted to make them as tough as possible.”
Because they did, the Thunder move to 15-0, a spotless record through the middle of January. Everyone involved says they aren’t so focused on the record as what it means for the future. If they keep winning, they might find it harder to ignore. There are worse problems to have.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
