Mack Evans jogged out of the box like he had just launched one 500 feet. Pocatello’s star outfielder had made excellent contact, turning on a Preston fastball and lasering it into the left-center gap, but judging by the way Evans legged out his hit in this 4A District 5 title game Tuesday afternoon, you might have thought he hit it to Chubbuck.

“I knew he was gonna start me out with a first-pitch fastball because that's all I've seen from him the past couple games,” Evans said, “so I was sitting middle-in. He threw it in my wheelhouse and I just swung as hard as I could, and I tried putting it deep to win the ballgame.”

Brody Burch batting

Pocatello pitcher Brody Burch swings at a pitch during Tuesday's 4A District 5 title game against Preston.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

