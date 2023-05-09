Mack Evans jogged out of the box like he had just launched one 500 feet. Pocatello’s star outfielder had made excellent contact, turning on a Preston fastball and lasering it into the left-center gap, but judging by the way Evans legged out his hit in this 4A District 5 title game Tuesday afternoon, you might have thought he hit it to Chubbuck.
“I knew he was gonna start me out with a first-pitch fastball because that's all I've seen from him the past couple games,” Evans said, “so I was sitting middle-in. He threw it in my wheelhouse and I just swung as hard as I could, and I tried putting it deep to win the ballgame.”
Turns out, that’s why Evans was so slow out of the box. His teammate, first baseman Kaden Knowles, stood on third base, representing the run that would invoke the run rule and end the game. So little drama ensued as Knowles crossed the plate and Evans jogged to first. The most exciting part of this 11-1 Pocatello win, a five-inning affair, came afterward.
That would be the celebration Poky earned for capturing its third straight district championship, good for a spot at the 4A state tournament in Twin Falls. That won’t take place until May 18, though, so for now, the party was on.
“I'm so happy for this team,” Poky coach Vinnie Benavidez said. “They've worked so hard. This group of seniors, they've worked so hard over the last four years in our program. For them to get a chance to go win a state championship means everything.”
Poky earned the opportunity by giving Preston the same treatment it gave most teams this spring. The Thunder leapt ahead 4-0 after two innings, thanks to a wild pitch and sacrifice fly in the first, plus an RBI fielder’s choice from Jayce Vaughan and a bases-loaded walk from Evans in the second.
Pocatello wrestled open the floodgates in the fourth, though. The hosts plated five in that frame alone. The scoring plays went like this: Vaughan scored on a passed ball. Catcher Martin Serrano drove in a run with a double to center. Then pitcher Brody Burch walloped a bases-clearing double into center, scoring three and opening up the game for good.
Afterward, Benavidez said he felt proud of his group for earning another win over Preston — “I mean, it's hard to beat a team three times, four times, let alone five times,” he said — but you wouldn’t know it watching these Thunder operate. With this win, Poky outscored Preston 64-3 in the teams’ five meetings this season. The Thunder simply overmatched the Indians. They did the same with Century, the other team in their conference. Poky never lost a district contest all year.
Which begs this question: For the Thunder, how does that affect the feeling of this championship?
“Every one is special in its own right,” Benavidez said. “Some are tougher, it seems like, to get than others. But at the end of the day, when you get that district title, it's special.”
“It feels pretty much the same,” Evans said. “Obviously this one is gonna feel a lot better when we keep going, but I think all in all, it's a good win. Nothing feels better than just going out and doing what you're supposed to do.”
Bingo. The Thunder did what they were supposed to. They’re the best team in their district, and they were expected to make it back to the state tournament. Now the story turns to their fate at that stage. Poky has made a habit out of advancing to state, but at the tournament, this group hasn’t won a game since 2016.
What needs to change? Evans said the Thunder need to avoid overlooking their first-round opponent and keep their energy up throughout the entire game. Benavidez agreed with all that, adding that a few kind bounces in such an unpredictable environment wouldn’t hurt. Either way, though, the Thunder have captured another district title. That matters on its own in some ways.
“Not only that — you're gonna go and you want to win a state championship,” Benavidez said. “But you add an extra week to your season, and an extra road trip where these guys get to go and hang out and get into trouble with their buddies out of town.”
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.