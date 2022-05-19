BOISE — Brody Burch made his slider look like a boomerang. In the biggest spot of his Pocatello team’s season, this 4A state tournament opener against Twin Falls, he spun it magically. He baffled the Bruins with the break. They never found the timing.
“He just battles like Brody does,” Poky coach Vinnie Benavidez said.
For the Thunder, the problem was this: They couldn’t hit Twin Falls’ version of the pitch. Bruins starter Nolan Hardesty yielded a run in the first inning, but across the rest of Twin Falls’ 7-1 win over Pocatello Thursday afternoon, he twirled pitches that the Thunder never found answers for.
That’s why Pocatello’s dream season went sideways in the first round of this state tournament. The Thunder had chances. But they posted just three hits. Even their one run came via bases-loaded hit-by-pitch.
The Thunder advance to the loser’s side of the 4A bracket, where they will take on Jerome at 10 a.m. Friday.
“We just… I don’t know,” Benavidez said, trying to find the words for his team’s toothless day at the plate. “Tip your hat to that kid. He did a good job getting himself out of jams, but it’s kind of been a theme for us through the year, somewhat: not getting that bases-loaded hit.”
When Poky looks back on this loss, the team’s first since the last week of April, the Thunder will cringe when they remember the first inning. In that frame, Jayce Vaughan led off with a single, Kaden Knowles followed with a walk and catcher Martin Serrano dumped a single into right field. That set up Benavidez’s dream start: Bases loaded, nobody out, a chance for a nice lead early on.
Except a nightmare ensued. Mack Evans struck out. JD Gunderson took a plunking to plate a run. Then, after Burch reached on a fielder’s choice for the second out, he was picked off at first.
Inning over. Pocatello left a bases-loaded, nobody-out situation with one run.
To Benavidez, the missed chance acted like a force multiplier. For one, his club could have blown things open. But it also did something else.
“The other team (got) that momentum,” he said. “Like, hey, we had the bases loaded and no outs, and we only gave up one run. That’s huge. That keeps them mentally in the game more than it keeps us mentally out of the game.
“We had a couple opportunities to break the game open, like they did,” Benavidez said. “We just never did. That kid, he threw a good game.”
Hardesty did better than good. His final line looked like this: Complete game, one run on three hits, one walk and, perhaps most notably, 13 strikeouts. For Pocatello, that’s the part of this loss that may sting the most. When the Thunder had chances, they didn’t cash in. More often, they went down on strikes.
Pick your example. In the third frame, Vaughan and Knowles reached base to start the inning. The next three Thunder batters made outs. Two struck out. In the fourth inning, third baseman Hunter Killian drew a one-out walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Poky followed with two strikeouts. In the seventh and final inning, Hardesty struck out the side, bewildering a trio of Thunder batters with a clever mix of fastballs and curveballs.
When the final one went down, an out from right fielder Kudter Stucki, the reality set in for Pocatello: This season was not headed for a state championship.
“That kid threw a good game. I think we have a pretty good lineup, and he shut us down,” Benavidez said. “First round, you’ve got a lot of good arms out there. Just tip your hat to them.”
Then Benavidez considered the future. How would the Thunder respond? How would they find a way to play Friday’s game, just the one they didn’t want to be in?
He laughed as he found his answer: “We’re gonna find out in the morning.”