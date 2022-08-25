Century at Pocatello Boys Basketball (2).jpg

Pocatello guard Julian Bowie puts up a shot last season against Century.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Rewind to the middle of August. Rising Pocatello junior Julian Bowie held a trio offers: One from Idaho State, one from Utah State, one from Boise State. At that point, Bowie’s plan was to wait another year to commit, see if his recruitment heated up and what kind of offers he could attract.

Around that time, he got a call from Boise State head coach Leon Rice, who wanted to gauge Bowie’s status. Was he interested in committing anytime soon? Bowie told Rice he would talk to his parents, Bo and Amy, and go from there. He told his parents had a good feeling about the Broncos. Thing is, so did they.

