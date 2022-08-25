Rewind to the middle of August. Rising Pocatello junior Julian Bowie held a trio offers: One from Idaho State, one from Utah State, one from Boise State. At that point, Bowie’s plan was to wait another year to commit, see if his recruitment heated up and what kind of offers he could attract.
Around that time, he got a call from Boise State head coach Leon Rice, who wanted to gauge Bowie’s status. Was he interested in committing anytime soon? Bowie told Rice he would talk to his parents, Bo and Amy, and go from there. He told his parents had a good feeling about the Broncos. Thing is, so did they.
“So we just decided,” Bowie said. “I called him the next day and told him I was ready to commit.”
With that, Bowie pledged to Boise State, becoming the Broncos’ first commit of the 2024 class.
“I’m really excited,” Bowie said. “It’s really good to just get my mind cleared of all the recruiting process. So it’s been really good.”
By now, you’re probably wondering the same thing many are: Why commit so early? Bowie is one of the most gifted prospects in Idaho, a 6-foot-3 combo guard who might love mid-range jumpers more than Michael Jordan. As a junior, Bowie averaged 19.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists, tallying 72 points in the 4A state tournament, which helped Poky reach the state championship game — in the Thunder’s first trip to state in more than a decade.
He also has a solid basketball IQ, and coaches around the area are well-aware of Bowie. Surely he could have earned more recruiting attention by waiting a little longer, so why now?
Bowie answers that question by revealing a few details about Boise State’s plan for him. At 6-3, he’s a tall high school player, but not a tall college player. So Rice explained that, because of his height and ball-handling abilities, he’ll step in as the Broncos’ point guard when he arrives on campus. When that time comes, he’ll pair with BSU guard Tysen Degenhart, who last year won Mountain West Freshman of the Year honors — forming a promising duo.
Plus, Bowie says, the proximity to home factored in. In Pocatello, he can get his car, hop on I-86 and arrive in Boise some three hours later. That allows his family to visit, and vice versa.
On top of that, last season, the Broncos delivered a dazzling season last year, at one point rattling off what felt like a million wins in a row. They made the NCAA Tournament, earning a No. 9 seed. They fell in the first round, but for Bowie, watching his potential school earn national recognition meant something.
It’s two years away, but now Pocatello’s burgeoning star is set to become Boise State’s point guard.
“I just feel really good about the coaching staff,” Bowie said, “and felt really good about their team and environment in Boise. So just decided to get it done.”
{div class=”asset-tagline text-muted”}Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.{/div}