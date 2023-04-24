When he was younger, Jayce Vaughan and his travel baseball teams would travel to the Phoenix area for tournaments. Vaughan would enjoy the baseball, sure, but there was something else about the experience that always appealed to him.
“I wanted to go someplace warm,” Vaughan laughed.
So this fall, as Vaughan started his senior year at Pocatello and thought about his college options, he sat down with Thunder baseball coach Vinnie Benavidez, who asked Vaughan for his thoughts. Did he want to play college baseball? If so, where?
“I said, down south,” Vaughan said. “I wanted to go somewhere warm.”
So Benavidez connected Vaughan with Tony Cirelli, the head coach at Mesa Community College in Mesa, Arizona — where the average spring temperatures hover in the 70s and 80s, not the 30s and 40s, like Pocatello. Vaughan took a visit to the Thunderbirds’ program and worked out for Cirelli, who liked what he saw and extended an offer.
On Monday, Vaughan made his commitment official, signing with Mesa at Be A Dude Academy.
“It means a lot,” Vaughan said. “I'm super excited. Coach Cirelli down there has given me this opportunity, and I couldn't be more thankful for that.”
If you’ve had a chance to watch Vaughan, or you’re aware of Poky’s baseball team, you understand why he has this opportunity. He’s played varsity all three years — save for his freshman year, which was wiped out by the pandemic — and he’s been a key cog on the past two Thunder teams, both of which made the 4A state tournament.
This spring alone, Vaughan has logged numbers like these: .362 batting average, 17 hits (two for extra bases), 14 RBI. He plays a reliable shortstop, same as he always has for Poky, and that’s part of what has made him such a central figure in the program across the last few years.
He’s helped Poky look like a team headed for another state tournament appearance. As of Monday evening, ahead of the team’s three games against Preston set for this week, the Thunder are off to a 12-2 start — including 3-0 in district play.
Heck, in Poky’s three-game sweep over Century last week, Vaughan went a combined 6-for-16, which comes out a sleek .375, with five RBI and one walk. In the leadoff spot, Vaughan has played consistently, which is about all you can ask out of baseball players.
“I'm really excited to see how far we can go this year,” Vaughan said. “This has been a special team. This group has been together for a little while, and it’s kinda our last ride — us five seniors will be gone. So yeah, it's exciting to see what we can do.”
After that, it will be time for Vaughan to move on, which will give him a chance to reflect on the memories, the moments that made his time at Poky so special. “There’s too many,” Vaughan said. “Just the hotel trips with the buds, you know? Tournaments, even the bus rides. I mean, they suck, but just the memories. It's just the little things you remember.”
Safe to say Vaughan won’t remember the Pocatello temperatures nearly as fondly.
“I’m really excited to get all this cold weather,” Vaughan said, “let me tell you.”
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
