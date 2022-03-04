NAMPA — Julian Bowie jogged back on defense with a grin. Pocatello’s sophomore guard had just knocked down another jumper, part of his offensive onslaught here at the 4A state tournament, but the smile felt wry. It felt like he knew something everyone else didn’t. Maybe it was that none of these Jerome players could guard him. Perhaps it was that the Thunder had something brewing.
Realistically, Bowie probably doesn’t have the gift of prophecy, but he does have the gift of scoring, which is an enormous reason why Pocatello hung on for a 75-72 win over Jerome Friday afternoon, good for a spot in Saturday’s state championship game, at 6 p.m. against Hillcrest.
For Bowie, who tallied 21 of his 24 points in the first half of this win, it seemed to come easy. He scored from every angle, every speed, every distance, controlling the game like a director of a choir. He cashed the turnaround mid-range jumper he’s perfected. He splashed contested triples. That Bowie set a scorebook ablaze is nothing new. That he did it at the state tournament — Pocatello’s first trip since 2009 — was a revelation.
“I think this gym is a shooter’s gym. So 21 in the first half,” Bowie said. “They took me away in the second half, which was their main defensive goal, but people stepped up, hit shots, offensive rebounded and got buckets.”
The main culprit was Pocatello guard Ryan Payne, who registered 19 points, including 17 in the second half. Nothing captures the Thunder’s team quite like a game where Bowie and Payne both pour in points. That’s why this Pocatello win felt like so many of its previous ones. The trouble for the Thunder was that the victory nearly mirrored their last game, when they overcame a late deficit and hung on by a margin that could be measured in centimeters.
“At one point, we just said, we gotta enjoy this moment,” Pocatello coach Joe Green said. “We can’t play with fate and lose (the lead) like we did last night. So I thought guys stepped up and made plays when they had to. Hit free throws. In the state tournament, they’re gonna be close games, and you gotta enjoy the moment either way.”
Here’s what happened: Pocatello, which led by as many as 12 in the fourth quarter, saw its lead — nearly — evaporate. With a triple from Jerome guard Scott Cook, who singed Pocatello for 34 points, the Tigers pulled to within one as the clock approached two minutes.
Then, after the teams traded free throws and Pocatello’s lead stayed at one point, all the Thunder’s momentum faded. They had trouble getting stops, particularly on Cook. So naturally, all Payne did was drive to the basket and flip in a layup, good for a three-point lead with under two minutes to go.
So when the game turned into a free throw shooting contest, Pocatello cashed in. In the final moments, Payne went 2-for-2 and Bowie went 3-for-4, putting this one away.
“You just prepare for it,” Payne said. “We shoot big-time shots in practice. So we’re ready for it.”
Deep in a hallway after the game, Bowie looked like he did 24 hours prior: Ice packs on both knees, walking gingerly, wearing the appearance of a guy who had just exhausted himself. He peered down at his chest, where a gold necklace hung, a number 21 in the middle. He didn’t have it made in the locker room to commemorate his 21-point first half.
For Bowie, that number means far more. It’s the figure his father, Lambert, wore in his playing days. Born into poverty in Oakland, California, he went to school in Oregon, moved to Louisiana and met his wife, Amy, in Boise. They raised Julian and his sister Timmie, who developed a condition called aplastic anemia, which occurs when the body stops producing enough new blood cells, leaving affected people fatigued and more prone to infections and uncontrolled bleeding.
When Timmie played, she came devastatingly close to winning a state championship, only to miss time because of her condition. So that’s what drives Bowie: His dad, who worked to put his son in a better situation than the one he inherited. His sister, who never had this opportunity.
For Pocatello, a moment beckons. When the Thunder went to state last, they saw their dreams sputter in a one-point overtime loss. So for everyone involved, the meaning is palpable. All that’s left to do is win the last one.
“We fight through adversity,” Payne said. “We’re from Pocatello, Idaho — one of the weirdest players in the country. We’re ready for everything.”