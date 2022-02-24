Ryan Payne wore a smile bright enough to light the streets of downtown Pocatello. In his hands, he cradled the prize he and the Thunder had yearned for, the 4A District 5 championship plaque. Standing right where he had hit a triple that will go down in Pocatello lore, the one that put the Thunder in position to secure a 44-42 win over Century and advance to the state tournament, he raised his voice.
“We’re going to state. We’re going to Boise,” Payne said, nearly yelling over the crowd noise. “That’s the biggest thing in my mind right now.”
With that, the Thunder kicked off a celebration that his program hasn’t experienced in more than a decade, celebrating a state tournament bid for the first time since this year’s players wore diapers and watched Caillou. Pocatello coach Joe Green found Payne and wrapped him in a hug. To their left, the Thunder joined their classmates in a giant party. In the stands, hordes of fans roared and laughed and screamed, making this blue-and-red tinted gym sound like a volcano.
That’s what happens when your team pulls off a win that will resonate through the halls of the program for years to come. It’s what happens when the Thunder, who fell to the Diamondbacks in two 20-point defeats in the regular season, came back to stun their rivals in the semifinals of this district tournament last week. That set up this clash, which the Thunder won, capturing the district crown and booking a spot at state.
If this sounds like a big deal, that’s because it is. It’s one thing that Pocatello hadn’t earned a trip to state since 2009. It’s another that starting last year, this conference went down to three teams — with only one state tournament bid. That made the district race a brawl. This time, the Thunder emerged winners, bloodied and victorious.
“It’s a huge step for us,” Green said. “We’ve been in the championship game so many times and haven’t gotten over the hump. I just love these kids and how resilient they are. They’re the ones that fought and got over the hump. They beat a really, really good team tonight.”
The game unfolded accordingly. Freshman phenom Isiah Harwell led Century with 25 points. His counterpart, Pocatello guard Julian Bowie, totaled eight, nursing a hip injury. But the shot that set this gym ablaze and resurrected the Thunder’s program came off the hands of Payne, the club’s lanky, blonde-haired guard who tallied 13 points.
The sequence went like this: Clinging a one-point lead with two minutes to go, Pocatello got out in transition. Matt Christensen misfired on a three, but like he always does, Krue Hales came soaring in for the rebound, pulling it down over two defenders. That’s when he spotted Payne, wide open on the wing. Hales kicked it out. Payne did the honors. Nervous for so long, this crowd sounded like a jet engine.
“That was in the hole the entire way,” Payne said. “Once I saw that one, I was like, ‘We’re going.’ Once I hit that, it’s like, it’s over.”
“That whole game, every time I saw the ball come off the rim, I had the mentality to go up and get it,” Hales added, referencing his rebound to set up Payne’s triple. “I was refusing to let them get any board over the top of me.”
Except that even after Payne drained the trey, Century stayed composed. Moments later, after the teams traded free throws to a 43-39 Pocatello lead, the Diamondbacks called timeout to set up a play with 30 seconds left. Harwell received the inbounds pass. He passed it off, came back around a screen and sank a long ball from some 30 feet. Timeout Century. Pocatello’s lead was down to 43-42 with 21 seconds left.
On the other end, Payne made one of two free throws, pushing the Thunder’s lead to two. That’s when Century got a chance for a rebuttal. Harwell tried a stepback 3, but that clanged off the rim. The rebound found Century forward Nash Harding, who tried to drive, but Hales ripped the ball out of his hands. The Thunder pushed it ahead, running away from the Diamondbacks, watching the clock melt away on the win they always wanted.
“I made the play and we ran out the game,” Hales said. “It was awesome.”
If there is better theater in eastern Idaho, it hasn’t surfaced yet. Century may have dismantled Pocatello twice in the regular season, but when the teams met in last week’s district tournament semifinals, it became clear that the Thunder had made adjustments. They didn’t let the Diamondbacks parlay an early lead into a blowout. On offense, they trusted their playmakers to take them home. On defense, they found a comfortable balance between guarding Harwell and his teammates.
Pocatello’s reward is a bus trip to Nampa, where the team will try to capture the program’s first state championship since 2000 — back when these players were barely a glimmer in their parents’ eyes. In fact, that year is printed on the wall of this gym. After the game, Bowie pointed up to it, nodding in acknowledgement of its meaning.
“We’re trying to get that one right there — 2000,” Bowie said. “We’re trying to get 2022 right there.”