For Jadyn Burt, everything came together remarkably quickly. She knew she wanted to play college softball. So through a mutual connection, she found out that Williston State College — a small school in northwest North Dakota — needed a shortstop.
So she reached out to the Tetons’ program about the opportunity.
“And within three or four days, I had gotten the offer,” Burt said.
That was several months ago. On Wednesday afternoon, Burt celebrated her signing with an official ceremony, becoming a late addition to next season’s Williston State softball team.
“It’s really exciting,” Burt said. “I’m really nervous, but I’m super excited.”
Wait, nervous about what?
“Just being so far away,” Burt said.
There, Burt had a point. Williston is a short 11-hour drive from Pocatello. It’s also in an entirely different state. Really, everything will be different about the experience: Different level of competition, different city, different coach, you name it.
Except there is one similarity. When she was mulling the offer, Burt noticed something about Williston head coach Jared Ward: He coaches pretty similarly to Poky coach Josh Naylor.
“And I really like Josh,” Burt said. “So I was like, yeah, you act just like Josh, you talk just like Josh, so yeah. I want that again. He’s just really chill and he seems open toward everything, and that’s how Josh is. Josh and I have a really good relationship and even just talking to the Williston coach a couple times, I felt like we already have a really good relationship.”
Plus, Burt said, the decision wasn’t exactly difficult. Williston was her only offer. She also has a friend signing with the Tetons’ program. “That’s really cool that I won’t have to go up there by myself,” Burt said, “with absolutely no one I know. I talked to some of the girls on the team, and they were really nice.”
As she chatted about the accomplishment, Burt sat on a chair in the Pocatello High library, in the school where she will graduate from this spring. That gave her a chance to reflect on her memories with the Thunder’s program: How they went to state her freshman year. How the pandemic wiped out the next season. How Poky struggled her junior year — “we all still came together and played to the best of our abilities,” Burt said.
Then this spring, the Thunder captured a 4A District 5 title and returned to the state tournament this spring.
“All of that,” Burt said, “is super cool.”
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.