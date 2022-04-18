Right around the time the pandemic gripped the world, Yzabella Lucero had something like a revelation. She had played soccer nearly all her life, but she had taken a break over these last two seasons, her freshman and sophomore years at Highland. There, she joined the cheer team, which went to state — exactly the results she was hoping for.
But ahead of her junior year, something occurred to Lucero.
“I realized I love soccer, and I love the rush,” Lucero said. “I wanna be out there on the field, and I wanna be a part of a team that can strive for a common goal and achieve it.”
So she decided to spend her last two high school years at Pocatello, where she went back out for soccer. “It honestly wasn’t too bad. I feel like the team helped me flow back in,” Lucero said. “From there, I just put it on myself to push myself to the next level and improve and try and get better.” That she did. Lucero and the Thunder made the 4A state tournament last fall. She realized she had become something resembling soccer’s prodigal daughter. This was what she loved all along.
So on Friday afternoon, Lucero parlayed her decision to return to soccer into a college career, signing with Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington.
“It was definitely a bit of relief and some excitement,” Lucero said. “It was kinda overwhelming at first, but it was definitely exciting to be able to prove to myself that I can make goals and achieve them.”
If the story sounds unusual, it should. For Lucero, it was one thing that she took a two-year hiatus from soccer, returned to the sport, then earned a college scholarship, like Michael Jordan returning to basketball and winning a title. It was another that she waited longer than usual, finalizing her decision in April — just months before teams typically reconvene for fall seasons.
Lucero explains things like this: It was incredibly important for her to make sure she was making the right choice. She had offers from a handful of schools, including ones in Montana, Oregon, Washington, even Idaho. “But I kinda wanna get out of Idaho,” she laughed.
So when she visited Evergreen’s campus — aptly named for the hundreds of trees surrounding the location — she felt like she was at the right spot.
“I’ve liked Washington since as long as I can remember, so I feel like Washington and Evergreen and Olympia is just a nice place for me overall,” Lucero said. “Evergreen just feels like a great place where I can continue to push myself to the next level, physically and metally. They just provided a great environment for me to grow and continue on.”
Lucero felt that way, in part, because she liked practicing with the current team. “They showed me a massive amount of support,” she said. She liked the feeling of community. She felt her nerves ease away. On the academic side, she felt comfortable with the programs she would have access to, with the way faculty interacted with students, including her potential teammates.
Put all that together and Lucero had found her college home.
“It was a really nice moment for me,” Lucero said. “The teachers seemed to care about the girls. They showed the soccer girls they were there to support them, and they wanted to see them do well, both on the field and in academics.”