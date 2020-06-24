The Pocatello Razorbacks are continuing their hot streak.
After winning the Pocatello Wood Bat Classic over the weekend with back-to-back come-from-behind wins in the semifinals and championship, the Razorbacks have won three in row.
On Wednesday, they used a seven-run third inning to blow out Bear Lake, 14-2, in five innings in the first game of a doubleheader at Halliwell Park.
Up 4-1 already going into the inning, the Razorbacks broke the game open with Gunner Trulson, Zachary Blad, Jayden Crowder and Luke Davis delivering RBI hits. Three other runs came home on two errors and a passed ball.
It was more of the same in the fourth as Pocatello scored three more runs with two outs, with a two-run triple by Mason Fullmer the big blow.
Deakon Blackhawk started for Pocatello and gave up two hits and one run in four innings.
Kevin Dahlstrom gave up a run but struck out two in the fifth to give the Razorbacks the mercy-rule win.
Fullmer's three hits led the Razorbacks, with both he and Crowder driving in two.
Joey James hit a triple and scored both runs for Bear Lake.
As of press time, Pocatello led Bear Lake 8-5 in the bottom of the first of the second game.
Pocatello (12-2) plays a doubleheader against Bonneville at Hawthorne Middle School at 3 p.m. Friday.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 14, BEAR LAKE 2 (5)
Bear Lake 100 01 — 2 3 10
Pocatello 047 3x — 14 10 1
Bear Lake — LP: Ethan George. 3B: Joey James.
Pocatello — WP: Deakon Blackhawk. 2B: Blackhawk, Luke Davis. 3B: Mason Fullmer.