With projected starting quarterback Dre Contreras still not cleared to play as he recovers from a leg injury, Pocatello Thunder head coach Dave Spillett was forced to rely on sophomore Hunter May in the season opener against the Morgan (Ut.) Trojans Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Stadium in Rexburg.
Though May showed occasional flashes of athletic prowess, his indecision and the Thunder’s struggles to win the war at the line of scrimmage spelled doom against a game Trojans squad. The Thunder struggled to sustain drives and were defeated by Morgan, 35-7.
Spillett still had praise for May, despite the rough outing.
“Hunter’s a tough kid,” Spillett said. “He came into a really tough situation being our week one starter. He’s a sophomore and that’s a tough ask for a kid.”
After an uneventful first quarter in which the Thunder and Trojans traded drives that yielded no points, the Thunder ceded a 5-yard touchdown run to the Trojans. However, the Thunder quickly answered back, with May connecting with receiver Krue Hales on an 80-yard touchdown pass to knot the score up at 7-7 following the successful point after try.
Then, the proverbial wheels came off the Thunder wagon.
After a missed field goal by Morgan, the Thunder went three and out and had the subsequent punt blocked deep in their own territory. The Trojans punched it into the end zone two plays later and never looked back.
The Pocatello defense, while sharp and active at times, wore down noticeably as its on-field time continued to grow. The Thunder gave up two more touchdowns in the third quarter and another in the final frame, while the Thunder offense was listless and failed to sniff the end zone for the rest of the contest, resulting in the 35-7 final.
“Overall we didn’t play very good,” Spillett said. “We knew they were going to be a good football team. We needed some guys to step up and play a little more physical and we just didn’t do that tonight and made life really difficult for ourselves.”
It is noteworthy that, while this was Pocatello’s first game of the season, the Morgan Trojans had played two contests previously in Utah, giving them a considerable head-start in reaching midseason form. Pocatello also hopes the return of Contreras will yield more fruitful results in the offensive box score, but a timetable for his return remains unknown at this time.
The Thunder will attempt to regroup and bounce back with their first win of the season next week, but will have even more travel time to their destination next week as they take on the Ridgevue Warhawks in Nampa next Friday at 7 p.m.