With projected starting quarterback Dre Contreras still not cleared to play as he recovers from a leg injury, Pocatello Thunder head coach Dave Spillett was forced to rely on sophomore Hunter May in the season opener against the Morgan (Ut.) Trojans Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Stadium in Rexburg.

Though May showed occasional flashes of athletic prowess, his indecision and the Thunder’s struggles to win the war at the line of scrimmage spelled doom against a game Trojans squad. The Thunder struggled to sustain drives and  were defeated by Morgan, 35-7.

 