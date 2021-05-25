Cory Meyer’s potential pro baseball debut was delayed by — yes, you’re reading this right — a hailstorm.
Of course, given everything that the Pocatello native and former Highland Ram has been through in his baseball career, a succession of years where he’s been the walking embodiment of Murphy’s Law — if anything can go wrong, it will — it probably didn’t seem all that weird.
Meyer had multiple potentially career-ending surgeries in college. The Boise State program where he thought he was going to finish his career was discontinued after one COVID-curtailed season. Two months ago, he was looking for internships, absolutely certain that baseball was over for him.
But on Monday, one day after the Boise Hawks’ second game of the season was canceled by that seasonally-inappropriate hailstorm in Ogden, Meyer made his pro debut, going 0 for 3 from the fifth spot in the lineup and catching all seven innings as the Hawks lost the second game of a doubleheader 2-1 to the Ogden Raptors.
“I was trying to basically soak up the moment and just slow everything down,” Meyer said. “I just tried to take some deep breaths, and after the game I remember I was the last one to leave the dugout. I just kind of sat there and waited a good 15 minutes taking in all the sights and everything without any fans in the stands, just kind of tried to appreciate it.”
It’s a moment that might have seemed expected when Meyer started 35 games for Washington State as a sophomore after transferring from Spokane Falls Community College.
But just about everything since then made it seem more and more unlikely.
Meyer missed nearly his entire junior season at Washington State with a back injury that required surgery.
With Boise State preparing to start its baseball program back up, Meyer transferred to the Broncos, sitting out a season.
The Broncos returned to the field in 2020 and went 9-5 in 14 games before the coronavirus pandemic ended the season, with Meyer hitting .381 in 21 at bats but injuring his shoulder on a dive back to first base.
Meyer eventually had to have surgery on both shoulders, but was planning to return in 2021 to take advantage of his NCAA-granted extra year of eligibility — only for Boise State to decide to cut its just-resurrected baseball program.
“It’s just been a roller coaster, honestly, just ups and downs, and every day I think about it,” Meyer said. “Like, I have no regrets with everything that I’ve gone through, and I don’t think I would have changed a thing.”
Instead of transferring out to try to play his extra season like many of the Boise State players, Meyer stayed in Boise — but with his shoulder injuries, he had no illusions of ever playing again.
He can thank two men for the chance — Rob Manfred and Gary Van Tol.
When MLB, led by Commissioner Manfred, decided to cut down the minor leagues, the Hawks became part of the Pioneer League, which was no longer affiliated with Major League Baseball. That meant, instead of getting players sent to them by MLB teams, the Hawks, along with every other team in the league, had to find its own players — washouts from affiliated teams, stars from independent leagues, players straight out of college.
Van Tol, who was Boise State’s head coach for the Broncos’ one star-crossed season, was named the Hawks’ manager. When he called to congratulate his former coach, Meyer, who was coaching some youth baseball and focusing on his studies, offered to help with whatever he needed — maybe coaching, maybe catching a bullpen here and there, maybe just helping set up the field.
Van Tol had other ideas.
“At this point I thought my career was over,” Meyer said. “And then two months ago, he said, ‘We have a 25-man roster, 96 games and you never know what’s going to happen. We’d like to maybe have you start swinging a bat again and see how it goes for you.’ ... Obviously, I can’t say no to playing baseball. So, I said I’m all in.”
Meyer’s first swings off the tee were driven straight into the ground — but he slowly got better, slowly rediscovered the talent that was always there.
He passed a physical, which wasn’t a sure thing given how messed up his shoulders were.
In one of the Hawks’ first scrimmages, he smacked a home run off a pitcher who had spent time in the Boston Red Sox organization.
And on Monday, he fulfilled a dream that he thought might have been lost forever.
“I got a lot of emotion out with my family being there and being able to give them a hug,” Meyer said. “They’ve been through all the struggles with me, you know, they were my support system when I had back surgery, thinking that I had a possibility of not walking again, going through how tough those surgeries were on my body and how tough they were mentally. It was really emotional and I held it together pretty well.
“You know, it’s just still feels like it’s kind of a dream to me right now.”