Three years ago, J.B. Plato hosted the first girls wrestling state championship in Idaho history at Pocatello with barely 50 wrestlers participating.
On Saturday, there were over 130 wrestlers competing on three mats spread across the floor in the Palace for the final edition of the tournament.
The success of the unofficial meet was its downfall, as starting next year, the IHSAA will hold its own, official state tournament for girls wrestling.
Standing in the hallway outside the Palace after the meet on Saturday, Plato hugged and congratulated passing wrestlers from various schools, girls he’s gotten to know over the three-year run of the unofficial state tournament and from club coaching.
“It’s kind of a bittersweet moment,” Plato said. “We won’t see this championship that we run again, but at the same time, I’m grateful to have these girls here to compete, to give them this opportunity again. Then the state will take over next year, and we’ll be able to watch them at the state championship.”