The moment came and went like a lightning strike.
For a moment, Century was squarely in things, hanging with Pocatello in the opening stages of this district tournament opener. The Diamondbacks had lost a few turnovers, but they made up for them with a series of timely baskets. They also found ways to limit the Thunder’s scoring opportunities.
“When we’re playing Century, it’s hard to relax at all,” Pocatello coach Sunny Evans said. “I just know how disciplined they are. There’s no quit in them.”
Then, boom. Pocatello forced a flurry of turnovers, turned them into easy points and blew things wide open, cruising to a 46-22 win over Century, moving on to the semifinals of the 4A District 5 tournament with a runaway victory.
“Our girls knew what they needed to do defensively,” Evans said. “I think they were prepared, but to their credit, they executed the gameplan. They talked defensively. They let each other know when the picks were coming and where they were from. They just really took it upon themselves to guard the way they know to.”
That’s the thing about Pocatello’s defense, though. The hosts forced a staggering 26 turnovers and held Century to just five made shots, but the players who made that happen also helped on the other end. Guard Hallie Pearson led the charge with a game-best 16 points. Freshman forward Kennasyn Garza posted 12 points. Best of all: They combined to shoot 11-for-22, an efficient 50%.
That shone brightest in the second quarter. In those eight minutes, the Thunder outscored the Diamondbacks 19-3. Century recorded more turnovers (eight) than made shots (zero). Pocatello led 10-9 after the first quarter. By halftime, the Thunder stood atop a commanding 29-12 lead, fully in control, parlaying turnovers into layups and post feeds into easy baskets.
From there, what was once a close game turned into a rout. With the win, Pocatello advances to the district semifinals, where the team will meet Preston on Thursday.
“Kennasyn got us off to a good start, and I was happy for her,” Evans said. “We’ve been working on some ways to keep her on the floor because she’s super valuable, so I was really proud of her defensive effort, learning how to guard and change shots and those types of things without fouling.
“Hallie’s capable of putting up numbers like that, so I was happy for her to see some drop. She’s pretty relentless, so she got some steals and some easy layups. So that was a credit to her, knowing how to guard and when those steals would happen for her.”
For Pocatello, the tricky part is figuring out how much of this game translates to the next.
For example: The Thunder held the Diamondbacks to a few numbers that border on silly: 26 turnovers to just five made shots. Twenty-five percent shooting. After the first quarter, Century managed just 13 points. Even forward Taylor Smith, the team’s engine on offense, mustered just eight points.
It amounted to a nice defensive showing from Pocatello — “It was nice to be able to sit on the bench the last couple minutes and breathe a little bit,” Evans said with a smile — but the team might have a tougher time replicating it against Preston.
For one, the Indians completed the best regular season in the district, but they also own two wins over the Thunder this season: A 46-34 win in Preston back on Jan. 5, and a 52-34 victory in Pocatello on Jan. 13.
Ask Evans, though, and something about that plays to her team’s advantage.
“Here’s the thing: it’s really hard to beat a team three times,” Evans said. “So we were treating tonight the same as we would be playing Preston. I just know how capable Century is, so we will have to prepare and show up and play with the exact same intensity. I hope they feel good about tonight and carry that into a good practice.”