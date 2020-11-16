The Pocatello High girls basketball team was forced to reschedule its first four games after a positive case of COVID-19 within the program forced the entire Indians’ team to quarantine.
Athletic Director Robert Parker said the school found out early last week that a player on the varsity girls basketball team tested positive and they quarantined the entire varsity squad as a precaution.
“When there is a confirmed case on a team in our district, and they’ve been practicing without masks on, then we quarantine everybody,” Parker said. “Chances could be good that no one has it but one (player).”
The Indians were originally supposed to begin their 2020 season last Saturday. Now, the team won’t even be able to practice until Nov. 23 — when the quarantine ends — before playing their home opener the next day against Marsh Valley.
This isn’t the first time COVID-19 has infiltrated Pocatello athletics and forced shifts in the schedule.
Just over a month ago, the Indians football team cancelled its game against Shelley after a player on the team tested positive.
Thankfully for Parker, the girls basketball schedule gives more leeway to rescheduling, which allowed him to simply push back games against Canyon Ridge, Highland, Burley and Shelley.
“We’re playing a lot of basketball,” Parker said. “Three games a week a lot of times, one over Christmas break. If we have any more games affected, I may have to just cancel them. I don’t think I have much more room to fit them in.”
The news of Pocatello’s exposure comes just days after Governor Brad Little sent Idaho back to Stage 2 of its coronavirus restrictions, which included banning any gatherings of more than 10 people. Though the high school games themselves were deemed essential, fans were not. So, for at least the beginning of the season, no fans or parents will be allowed to attend.
As cases spike around the Gem State, high school basketball begins with uncertainty. For some, like the Poky girls, COVID has already impacted the season. For many other programs, the virus will surely change their schedule.
“I don’t know what to expect. I live it one day at a time,” Parker said. “You can’t predict what’s going to go on, but mostly every athletic director out there is willing to work with everybody. We all know it’s going to happen.
“We’re being vigilant in trying to keep it out, but if it comes in and everybody has to quarantine, you’re going to either have to give up games or reschedule.”