Pocatello's football game against Shelley this week has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
The cancellation was originally reported by idahosports.com.
"Our team came in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID," Pocatello head coach Dave Spillett told the Idaho State Journal.
Spillett said that was all he could say about the issue. It's unclear whether anyone on the team has tested positive.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at Highland's Iron Horse Stadium, where Pocatello has been playing its home games this season because the local high schools haven't been allowed to play at Idaho State University's Holt Arena.
It's unclear whether the non-conference game will be rescheduled.
The Indians are off to their best start in nearly a decade at 5-1.
This is a developing story and will be updated.