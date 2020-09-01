POCATELLO — Going into their first game of the season against a higher-classification opponent, the Pocatello Indians weren’t worried.
In fact, they were confident — and they were right to be, as they came away with a 23-20 road win over Madison.
“The outcome was what we expected after what we’d seen on film and the amount of work that these kids have put in,” Pocatello coach Dave Spillett said. “Before the game on Friday, we kind of told them, this team and this football family understands what’s about to happen. This was right before kickoff. We were very confident we were going to get the win.”
The Indians play Twin Falls at Iron Horse Stadium this week.
In terms of purely high-profile wins, it’s hard to find many bigger for Poky in recent years than their season opener.
More important ones, certainly, but beating a 5A team at their expensive new stadium as part of the Rocky Mountain Rumble will put a lot of eyes on a team, particularly one that, until last year, hadn’t made the state playoffs since 2011.
“We talked about it this week, that we’re now on everyone’s radar,” Spillett said. “We weren’t on too many people’s radar before the game, but we knew with that outcome we probably were gonna be. Now we’ve got people talking about us.”
That’s important for a team that often plays third fiddle in the city to 5A power Highland and the Indians’ 4A District 5 rival Century, which has made the playoffs each of the last three years.
That dynamic has been thrown into sharper relief this year as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the city schools out of Idaho State’s Holt Arena and into their own facilities.
Highland and Century both have stadiums that they’re able to host games in.
Pocatello doesn’t, forcing the Indians to play their home games at Iron Horse Stadium on Highland’s campus.
“For whatever reason, Pocatello is sometimes the forgotten school when it comes to facilities and what we have compared to even the (other) two schools inside the city,” Spillett said. “Which is unfortunate, because there have been a lot of good things that have happened here, and there are a lot of good things that are going to continue to happen.”
But the Indians certainly didn’t carry themselves like the little brother going into the Madison game, and they won’t do so going forward either.
“We’re definitely a very confident team,” junior quarterback Zach Park said. “We’re going to be a good team this year. We always believe in each other, because we know what we can do. It makes it nice, because I know I can trust these guys to make big plays on Friday nights, even when the game is close.”
That trust and confidence has been built up from a year ago, when a very young Indians team went through a wringer of tense games.
Five of Pocatello’s games in 2019 were decided by six points or fewer, including a 23-22 win over Burley in the season finale that clinched a playoff spot.
“We grew a lot last year as a program,” Spillett said. “Had some close ones that we lost early that we felt could have gone either way, and then we won those close ones at the end of the year. At this point, it was a close game late (against Madison), and those guys didn’t bat an eye. They knew what the outcome was going to be because they were prepared for it.”
A lot of players from that team are back, including Park, who moved from receiver to quarterback, and linebacker Hunter Killian, who had over 20 tackles on Pocatello’s scoresheet against Madison.
Both are just juniors, but have played a lot of important minutes for the Indians, as have other players up and down the lineup.
That showed against Madison, and it shows going into the Twin Falls game as well.
With that assured experience playing a big role, Pocatello is riding high and not afraid to say it.
“Based on film, this is another week that we’re going to go in extremely confident,” Spillett said. “The kids are going to go into it extremely confident, and we’re going to expect to go 1-0 again this week. ... We talk a lot about having some swagger and being confident, and these kids have definitely bought into that. And they’ve earned it with hard work.”
INJURY UPDATE
Park said he was good to go against Twin Falls this weekend after hurting his right, throwing hand against Madison.
The junior hit his hand on a helmet while following through on a pass in the late stages of that game and didn’t return.
His hand was taped at practice Tuesday, but Park said the prognosis was good.
“It’s doing better, I’ll be good to roll Friday,” said Park, who also confirmed that there were no broken bones involved.