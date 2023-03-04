NAMPA — The story lived on the faces of the two players Pocatello relied on most all year, seated on the bench, in perfect position to view the same celebration they watched at this time last year. Julian Bowie and Kesler Vaughan, side by side, wore poker faces as they witnessed Hillcrest jump up and down, pose for pictures, unfurl the 4A state championship banner it earned with a 62-58 win here Saturday night.

Their expressions never seemed to change, not after the Thunder accepted the second-place plaque and not as they headed back to the locker room, where they cried and bid farewell and felt the last moments of the season drip away like droplets from a faucet.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

