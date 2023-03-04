NAMPA — The story lived on the faces of the two players Pocatello relied on most all year, seated on the bench, in perfect position to view the same celebration they watched at this time last year. Julian Bowie and Kesler Vaughan, side by side, wore poker faces as they witnessed Hillcrest jump up and down, pose for pictures, unfurl the 4A state championship banner it earned with a 62-58 win here Saturday night.
Their expressions never seemed to change, not after the Thunder accepted the second-place plaque and not as they headed back to the locker room, where they cried and bid farewell and felt the last moments of the season drip away like droplets from a faucet.
“I'm just happy that we had a great season with my teammates the most,” Bowie said. “I love them.”
If it felt cyclical at all, well, there’s a reason for that. For Poky, many things about this game differed from the one last March — Bowie poured in 39 points, Vaughan tallied nine and the Thunder took a commanding 10-point lead in the third frame — but every difference added up to the same result. Hillcrest’s Isaac Davis was too much. In the second half, the Knights ripped off a 19-4 to leap ahead for good.
The part that might stink the Thunder most is that even after all that, after Davis scored to hand the Knights a 58-52 lead with under two minutes to play, they had a chance. On the other end, Bowie misfired on a triple, so all he did was grab his own rebound and stick it back — plus a foul. That sliced Hillcrest’s lead to three.
After Poky secured a stop, Bowie drew a foul, so he went to the line. He made 1 of 2 shots. Hillcrest 58, Pocatello 56, 48 seconds to play. One problem for the Thunder: No shot clock. So they had to foul to stop the clock, which gave Knights guard Ike Sutton a chance to sink two free throws, good for a four-point lead with 21 seconds to go.
That all but iced it. On the other end, Bowie went back to the free throw line, where he missed his second free throw and couldn’t connect on a putback, and after Krue Hales missed a jumper, a loose ball went Hillcrest’s way.
That’s when the reality began to hit the faces of the Thunder, the group that had designs on getting back to this game the second last year’s tilt went final. Last week, after Poky earned the district title, Bowie said he had been thinking about this opportunity “ever since the buzzer rang” on last season’s loss. Poky faced every expectation to win the district and return to this game. The Thunder met every one. Just not the last one.
“We felt like we knew where we were at, and we competed really hard,” Poky coach Joe Green said. “We came up a little short, but that's a tough program. It's a tough team. They're really, really talented, well coached. But I couldn't be more proud of my guys for the way they competed and the way they went after them. Just came up short tonight.”
Afterward, Bowie took partial blame for the way his team unraveled, with five costly turnovers in the third frame that allowed Hillcrest to run in transition. But he’s a humble guy. The truth is Bowie submitted some of his finest work in this loss: 39 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block, all on an efficient 13-for-26 shooting clip — including a 4-for-9 mark from distance.
He dazzled with the same plays that earned him a chance to commit to Boise State last summer: In the first frame, he cashed two long balls from the top of the key. In the second, when he posted 10 of his points, he scored on a broken play, drove through two defenders for a layup. In the third, he stuck back a miss, canned a baseline jumper, splashed a deep 3 for a 45-35 lead.
The striking thing was how fast he roared to life. He carded 10 points in the first alone. He wanted the ball, wanted to feast, wanted to get to the rim. “Yeah, I was just ready to go,” Bowie said. “This was the second day here, so I was used to the stadium. Just ready to go.”
Still, Bowie will share with his teammates in the loss, in finding meaning in a season that ended in the same bitter way the last one did. For the Thunder, so much of this winter — if not all of it — was about getting back to this title game. They never dared say it out loud, and with a loss to Preston in the district tournament, they nearly bowed out early, but the reality is they always wanted to return here. They had to.
But Bowie and Green agreed this season still amounted to a success, that the months they spent around each other meant more than what Saturday’s scoreboard indicated. We have no choice but to believe them — and no choice but to wonder if these teams could meet again a year from now.
“We wanna win championships. Don’t get me wrong, I’m very competitive,” Green said. “We wanted to win it, but there’s too many other factors to wins and losses. I mean, I just love these guys. They're great kids and they compete, and who they are and the character, I was just proud of how they came out and played.”
