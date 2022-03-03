MERIDIAN — When the final buzzer sounded and this Pocatello team had found another rollercoaster way to win, this time 45-44 over Burley in the opening round of the 4A state tournament, not one person in the blue and red laundry threw their hands up. Nobody celebrated. Fans and parents applauded — they didn’t travel all the way west for nothing — but the ending of the Thunder’s first state tournament win in more than a decade hardly ended with a party.
“Sometimes that first one’s really hard to get,” Pocatello coach Joe Green said. “I think we were playing not to lose that game. So when we didn’t lose it, we were glad we didn’t lose, instead of being glad we won. So I think we gotta make sure we’re playing to win all the time, and that starts with me.”
Even if you only caught the final moments of Pocatello’s win, which books the Thunder a date with Jerome at 2 p.m. in Friday’s 4A semifinals at the Idaho Center, you understood what Green meant. At one point, Pocatello led by as many as 15. Later, in the fourth, the Thunder faced a three-point deficit. They came back to retake the lead for good, thanks to two game-winning free throws from senior guard Ryan Payne, but that’s why the win ended in such a conflicting way for Pocatello.
Even Julian Bowie, the sophomore guard who poured in a game-best 29 points for Pocatello, didn’t exactly do a backflip when this one went final. But he might have been the only Thunder player who could have gotten away with it. He posted 11 points in the first quarter alone. He scored six in the second. And he added eight in the fourth, using a turnaround jumper to pull Pocatello out of that late deficit and help the team hold on for dear life in the end.
That basket only kickstarted the theater of the end of the game, though. With 16 seconds left, Pocatello up one, Burley misfired on a corner triple. But Bobcat forward Ramsey Trevino snared the rebound, took a foul and stuck back the miss, handing Burley a 44-43 lead. He missed the free throw. That gave Payne a chance to win it at the line. He cashed in.
In a hallway after the game, Bowie looked like an MLB pitcher who had just thrown eight innings. He sported ice packs on both knees, plus one near his waist. He wasn’t the only Thunder player who looked beat up. To earn the winning foul shots, Payne took a foul that resulted in a back injury. He grimaced under the pain. Then he trotted to the stripe and knocked down two easy ones.
“Just our inner dog, man,” Bowie said. “We just found it when we needed to find it, when we got down late. We had the lead most of the game, got down late and just found what we needed to find.”
Never had a teenager summed up a state tournament game so effectively. The Thunder followed a slow start with an offensive flurry, engineered in large part by Bowie, who knocked down an array of mid-range jumpers. The Bobcats didn’t commit any extra defenders to him. They paid for it dearly.
Except in the teams’ third meeting this season, that approach didn’t always hurt Burley, which opened the third quarter like it had insulted the team directly. The Bobcats held the Thunder to just five points in that stanza. They only scored eight themselves, but they played well enough on defense to climb back into the game, facing just a one-point deficit headed into the final eight minutes.
The quarter unfolded accordingly. In the last three minutes, Burley seized a three-point lead thanks to a layup from guard Stockton Page, who posted nine points. For Pocatello, the game had swung in a drastic way. You saw it in the Thunder’s faces, in the players’ expressions, in the way they decided which shots to take.
“I think we panicked,” Green said. “There were some things going wrong, and our body language changed. We kinda bought into the negativity going on, and it made it worse for us. If that happens, we gotta make sure we bounce back.”
Then, remembering how things turned again, Green raised his eyebrows and smiled: “And we did in the fourth quarter.”