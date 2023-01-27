Julian Bowie grabbed his water bottle off the bench, shared a fist bump with two friends and walked under the south end basket, joining his Pocatello teammates on the trek back to the locker room. On so many occasions — all eight this season, to be exact — the Thunder had performed this exact routine under sunny circumstances. A upbeat pop song would blare over the speakers. Cheerleaders would laugh with each other. It would feel less like the end of a game and more like a party.

On Friday night, after Poky’s undefeated season shattered with a 61-58 loss to Madison, it felt like a funeral. None of the Thunder players spoke as they exited the court. Maybe they were frustrated with themselves. Perhaps they felt confused. How did they squander a 15-point halftime lead? How did they manage just seven points in the fourth quarter, letting the Bobcats take the lead with four minutes to play? How?

{div class=”asset-tagline text-muted”}Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.{/div}

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.