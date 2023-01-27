Julian Bowie grabbed his water bottle off the bench, shared a fist bump with two friends and walked under the south end basket, joining his Pocatello teammates on the trek back to the locker room. On so many occasions — all eight this season, to be exact — the Thunder had performed this exact routine under sunny circumstances. A upbeat pop song would blare over the speakers. Cheerleaders would laugh with each other. It would feel less like the end of a game and more like a party.
On Friday night, after Poky’s undefeated season shattered with a 61-58 loss to Madison, it felt like a funeral. None of the Thunder players spoke as they exited the court. Maybe they were frustrated with themselves. Perhaps they felt confused. How did they squander a 15-point halftime lead? How did they manage just seven points in the fourth quarter, letting the Bobcats take the lead with four minutes to play? How?
“We tried to play hero ball,” Bowie said, “which we can’t do.”
The result only seemed so stunning because Poky, now 17-1 on the year, played so well for so long. Bowie totaled a game-best 22 points, Parker Smith bottomed four straight triples in the first half, the Thunder forced six turnovers in the second frame and by halftime, up 15, the Thunder looked like a team determined to run up the score on this potent 5A foe.
In the fourth quarter, they looked anything but. Madison outscored Poky 21-7 in the fourth frame, and that’s counting Bowie’s trivial jumper at the final buzzer. The hosts lost the lead with a shade over four minutes to go, when Bobcat guard Nash Humphries finished an and-one layup, which was the final salvo of his 20-point game. Poky took it back moments later, when Krue Hales hit two free throws, but for the Thunder, that’s when the mistakes began to pile up like leaves on a fall afternoon.
Poky then submitted two empty trips, a Bowie missed mid-range jumper and a turnover, one of the hosts’ four in the fourth frame. That allowed Madison to cushion its lead. Forward Luke Watson made an impossible catch around the basket and stuck it in, good for a 59-56 lead with under a minute to play. Then the Thunder lost another turnover, this one around half court, a catastrophic mistake that left them just 12 seconds to make up a three-point deficit — and the Bobcats had the ball.
Madison forward Berrett Wilson, who registered 16 of his 23 points in the first quarter, zipped this one up with two free throws with 11 seconds to go. Game over. Undefeated season over.
“Tale of two halves,” Pocatello coach Joe Green said. “I loved how we played the first half. I thought we defended, especially the second quarter. I thought we were moving the basketball. And I thought they did the same thing. They outworked us in the second half and moved the ball. They’re a really good team. We turned it over, and they played good defense. They just outworked us. They earned it tonight, for sure.”
If the Thunder were Spider-Man in the first half, they became Peter Parker in the second. Gone went the ball movement that led to Smith’s deluge. Gone went the shot-making of Bowie, who scored just six points on eight shots in the second half. Invisible went Poky’s defense, which allowed Madison to shoot 50% from the floor in the second half, including a 4-for-12 mark from distance. And in came the Poky turnovers, which numbered nine — five in the third frame and four in the fourth.
It felt a little strange to process: How does a team look so sharp for the first 16 minutes, then so toothless in the second 16? Bowie mentioned his team felt a tad tired — “but you always gotta dig through,” he said. Star guard and head coach agreed their team abandoned the ball movement that keyed their huge first half. Plus, the Thunder’s turnover problems opened a new dimension for Madison, which got out and ran in transition.
“Guys were trying to make plays because they’re competitive,” Green said, “and then when they realized, oh, I can’t make this play, instead of jump-stopping and being solid, we panicked and then threw the ball away. So I think it was guys trying to be competitive, and then just not working out. We weren’t super heady in those situations.”
Pocatello could be in a much worse situation. The Thunder had played eight weeks of spotless basketball. Their first loss came to a non-conference opponent. Green said he feels confident he and his team will parlay this setback into a learning experience. Poky can prove it in its next game, at Minico on Tuesday.
“Seventeen and one isn’t the worst record in the world,” Green said.
{div class=”asset-tagline text-muted”}Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.{/div}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.