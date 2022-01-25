Don't look now, but the Pocatello boys are ranked.
That's the word from the latest media poll, which slots the Thunder in at No. 5 in Class 4A, the team's first time creeping into the rankings. Headed into Wednesday's home matchup with Highland, Pocatello has won seven straight.
Also in 4A, Century moved up one spot from fifth to fourth, which is what you get when you win 10 straight like the Diamondbacks have.
Elsewhere in the poll, Marsh Valley and Snake River stayed at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in Class 3A. Grace made a cameo at No. 2 in 1AD1, while North Gem (second) and Rockland (third) made appearances in the 1AD2 classification.
Here is the full poll.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lake City (9) 15-0 45 1
2. Eagle 13-2 35 2
3. Owyhee 12-3 28 3
4. Madison 11-4 8 4
t-5. Coeur d'Alene 9-4 7 —
t-5. Rigby 12-4 7 —
Others receiving votes: Lewiston 5.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (7) 11-1 43 1
2. Jerome (1) 15-1 35 2
3. Hillcrest (1) 13-2 26 3
4. Century 12-3 19 5
5. Pocatello 13-2 9 —
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 2, Preston 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Marsh Valley (7) 11-2 43 1
2. Snake River (2) 14-2 36 3
3. McCall-Donnelly 9-2 25 2
4. Kimberly 9-4 20 4
5. Fruitland 10-4 9 —
Others receiving votes: Homedale 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (9) 12-1 45 2
2. Ambrose 13-2 29 1
3. St. Maries 10-2 27 3
4. Melba 12-2 23 4
5. Valley 12-4 4 —
Others receiving votes: Ririe 3, West Side 3, Nampa Christian 1.