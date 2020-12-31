POCATELLO — The hardwood at The Pit will be replaced in a few months as part of Pocatello High’s transition from the Indians to the Thunder. The change will whisk away the blue wall padding, a good amount of art and the four Indian chief heads that sit just outside of the 3-point line on the wings.
The quartet of logos sits a solid 25 feet away from the basket. In other words, they are the destination for every confident shooter that knocks down a few shots and thinks they’re Steph Curry.
On Thursday, Poky guard Ryan Payne felt lucky. With just under three minutes left and the Indians down a trio, Payne’s shoes touched the chief’s head as he rose up and fired a beautiful dagger into the bottom of the net. Tie game.
Only thing was, that was Poky’s last made field goal in its 48-46 loss to Post Falls (4-3), the top 5A squad in the latest IdahoSports.com coaches poll.
“That’s a game that’s going to come down to a few possessions -- offensive rebounds, loose balls -- and I didn’t think we did a good enough job on the 50-50 (balls),” Pocatello coach Joe Green said. “When we’re moving the ball and making the extra pass, we’re hard to defend.”
Poky proved that time and time again. The Indians’ offense is not exactly a fast-paced juggernaut. It’s built on smart and safe decisions. As passes swing around the arc, the defense gets tired and is bound to make a mistake. That’s when Poky capitalizes. The Indians drive through gaps that were left a little too big. They kick out to shooters who broke away from their defenders. And, if nothing’s there, they pass the ball.
In the final three minutes, after Poky had clawed back from a small deficit, that was abandoned.
“We need to stop playing hero ball towards the end of the game,” Pocatello guard Matthew Christensen said. “We need to make the extra pass.”
Still, Pocatello fought with one of the best teams in the state for the second time this season. Christensen finished with 18 points, including knocking down 4 of 6 from beyond the arc while Payne tallied 17 -- 11 of which came in the fourth quarter.
“I really like how our guys respond when things aren’t going well,” Green said. “I thought we could have folded and lost by 10.”
Pocatello (6-2) hosts Shelley on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
POST FALLS 48, POCATELLO 46
Post Falls 13 16 12 7 – 48
Pocatello 12 14 9 11 – 46
Post Falls – Horning 19, Bellew 13, Rutherford 7, McLean 3, Rodriguez 2, Peterson 2, Lee 2.
Pocatello – Christensen 18, Payne 17, Williams 6, Bowie 2, Nielsen 2, Vaughan 1.