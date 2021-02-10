Wednesday showcased a high-energy, emotional game that included two raucous student sections, two technical fouls and a pool of blood on the court set the table perfectly for a dramatic, last-second finish which saw the Pocatello Indians sneak by the Blackfoot Broncos 65-63.
Indians' freshman Julian Bowie led Poky in scoring and netted 15 of his 20 points in the hotly-contested second half. While junior Ryan Payne bolstered the Indians offense in the first half with 14 points and four made three-point shots, the precocious Bowie grabbed the proverbial keys to the car in the second half, making several difficult and off-balance shots including a three-pointer late in the fourth quarter from a distance that would have made Steph Curry think twice.
Bowie also came up big on defense. After Broncos' sophomore Ja’Vonte King started scoring buckets in bunches in the second half, Bowie handed down a momentum-killing block on King.
Poky head coach Joe Green let Bowie go to work and let the game come to him.
“Sometimes with Julian, I just gotta get out of his way,” Green said after the game. “I’m yelling for a set play, and then he buries a deep three. He made some very big shots for us, and he’s a huge part of why we got that W.”
The “W” was hard-earned by the Indians, who nearly let the game slip away.
After leading for the majority of the game, the Broncos put together multiple stops in the fourth quarter and took a 61-60 lead following a jump shot from senior Jaxon Ball. The Broncos extended their lead to 63-60 following two made free throws. Bowie got fouled on a drive to the hoop on the next possession and made just one of his two free throw attempts, narrowing Blackfoot’s lead.
The following possession saw Blackfoot attempt to eat up as much of the clock as possible, only to throw the ball out of bounds following a miscommunication and errant pass. Once again, Bowie took over, isolating his defender and hitting a tough leaning jumper from the foul line to tie up the game with 25 seconds left.
Following a timeout, the Broncos got the ball into King’s hands and cleared out to allow King space to get to the hoop as he had been doing nearly at will in the second half. King crouched in preparation to drive, but inadvertently grazed one of his legs with the ball, causing him to lose possession for a brief moment.
A brief moment was all Matt Christensen needed.
Christensen scooped up the ball, sprinting to the other end of the court and laying it up with four seconds left to the roar of the home crowd. King’s last desperation heave was nowhere close, and Poky escaped its final home game of the regular season with a big win.
The Indians will attempt to carry the momentum from the performance to Twin Falls, where they wrap up their regular season vs. the Bruins this Friday night at 7:30 PM, with the district tournament to follow next week.