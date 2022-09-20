Hunter May Poky FB

Pocatello quarterback Hunter May makes a throw downfield during Friday's game.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Among other developments in the latest high school football media poll, Blackfoot and Pocatello both fell in Class 4A following both clubs' losses last weekend. 

Elsewhere in the poll, West Side stays atop the Class 2A rankings, and Aberdeen stayed at No. 5 in the same classification.

 