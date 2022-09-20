HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL Pocatello, Blackfoot shuffle in new HS FB media poll JOURNAL STAFF Sep 20, 2022 Sep 20, 2022 Updated 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pocatello quarterback Hunter May makes a throw downfield during Friday's game. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Among other developments in the latest high school football media poll, Blackfoot and Pocatello both fell in Class 4A following both clubs' losses last weekend. Elsewhere in the poll, West Side stays atop the Class 2A rankings, and Aberdeen stayed at No. 5 in the same classification.Here is the full poll. CLASS 5ATeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs1. Rocky Mountain (12) 4-0 60 12. Meridian 4-0 41 33. Rigby 3-1 40 24. Mountain View 2-2 20 45. Eagle 2-2 8 5Others receiving votes: Lewiston 5, Nampa 3, Highland 2, Madison 1.CLASS 4ATeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs1. Skyline (10) 4-1 58 12. Bishop Kelly (1) 4-0 45 33. Blackfoot 3-1 17 24. Burley (1) 4-0 14 —t-5. Pocatello 2-2 12 4t-5. Lakeland 4-1 12 5Others receiving votes: Sandpoint 11, Minico 11.CLASS 3ATeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs1. Sugar-Salem (8) 4-0 56 22. Homedale (3) 3-1 44 13. Weiser 4-0 36 34. South Fremont (1) 5-0 29 55. Teton 4-0 8 —Others receiving votes: Kimberly 5, McCall-Donnelly 1, Bonners Ferry 1.CLASS 2ATeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs1. West Side (11) 3-0 56 12. North Fremont (1) 3-0 49 23. Kellogg 3-1 31 34. Bear Lake 3-1 21 45. Aberdeen 3-1 13 t-5Others receiving votes: Firth 7, Melba 3.CLASS 1A DIVISION ITeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs1. Oakley (11) 3-1 59 22. Raft River 2-1 38 13. Prairie 2-1 23 34. Murtaugh (1) 3-1 19 t-4t-5. Butte County 2-1 10 t-4t-5. Carey 2-1 10 —Others receiving votes: Grace 9, Notus 7, Kamiah 5.CLASS 1A DIVISION IITeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs1. Kendrick (12) 4-0 60 12. Castleford 3-0 41 2t-3. Dietrich 3-0 33 3t-3. Camas County 3-0 33 4t-5. Council 2-2 3 —t-5. Hagerman 3-1 3 —Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 2, Lewis County 2, Garden Valley 2, Mullan 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Poll Vote Sport Politics School Ethnology Pocatello Aberdeen Blackfoot High School West Side Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Allstate call center in Chubbuck to close as employees choose to work from home Open house set for Wednesday to discuss juniper tree removal in Highland hills area 'STILL GOING STRONG': Pocatello Electric celebrates 120 years in business with weekly gift giveaways leading up to grand celebration in December Defense attorney, prosecutors agree to allow more time for pre-trial motions in Downard case What to do this week in East Idaho Pocatello couple attends funeral of Queen Elizabeth II ISU dedicates Missing Man Chair at first home football game Locations announced for Rexburg, Heber Valley LDS temples AMP Customs to be featured in Mobile Electronics magazine Police searching for man who led them on chase in downtown Pocatello and then abandoned vehicle Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters