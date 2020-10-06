Pocatello's football game against Shelley and Blackfoot's matchup versus Rigby this week have both been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
The cancellations were originally reported by idahosports.com.
"Our team came in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID," Pocatello head coach Dave Spillett told the Idaho State Journal.
Spillett said that was all he could say about the issue. It's unclear whether anyone on the team has tested positive.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at Highland's Iron Horse Stadium, where Pocatello has been playing its home games this season because the local high schools haven't been allowed to play at Idaho State University's Holt Arena.
It's unclear whether the non-conference game will be rescheduled.
Like the Indians, who are off to their best start in nearly a decade, Blackfoot was 5-1 prior to the cancellations.
The Broncos wouldn't say specifically how the virus manifested itself or how many people on the team were exposed, but athletic director Cody Shelley told the Journal that "we have a member of our football family who has tested positive -- someone in our football program."
He added that Blackfoot is shutting down its freshman, J.V. and varsity football teams this week but that all three are expected to play next week against Shelley High. Those games have been postponed to Saturday, Oct. 17 so that the Broncos can fulfill the required 14-day quarantine.
Cody Shelley said the school learned of the positive test a few days ago, when the person who tested positive expressed concerns over COVID-like symptoms and Blackfoot began quarantining those who were in close contact with that person.
Because of that, all those affected will be able to play on Saturday against Shelley High.
As far as the non-conference Rigby game, Cody Shelley said it will not be rescheduled.
"We're going to strive to do better in all of the precautions we have," Shelley said. "Sometimes you get lax on certain things and we just want to make sure that we're doing the best that we can so we can continue all of the seasons."