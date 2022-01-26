For the first hour and change of Pocatello’s 70-63 win over Highland Wednesday night, Thunder guard Julian Bowie enjoyed the world’s quietest 24-point night. He got to his spots, knocked down pull-up jumpers and contested triples, putting together another efficient scoring night. But at that point, if you heard that he had scored 20-plus, your response would probably be, wait, really?
That’s when Bowie grabbed the volume knob and cranked it all the way up.
He picked off a lazy pass near mid-court, raced the other way and unleashed a — pun fully intended — thunderous one-handed dunk. If there wasn’t a basketball involved, Bowie might have been charged with inciting violence, sending a packed Pocatello gym into a frenzy as the hosts took control in the third frame. From there, Pocatello never trailed by fewer than six, winning its eighth straight and its second over rival Highland this season.
“I think it gave us a lot of momentum,” Bowie said. “Get stops on D, just carry out the victory after that.”
For Pocatello, that wasn’t so simple — Highland trimmed the deficit to six with 26 seconds left — but in the end, it turned into another win for the Thunder, who haven’t seen their own blood since the first week of this month. In this stretch, they’ve recorded a win over a Utah school, a critical victory over district foe Preston, plus two wins over 5A clubs that won’t do much for district seeding — but signal just how consistent this group has been.
On Wednesday night, Pocatello (14-2) gave fans at The Pit a glimpse at how the team has done such a thing. For one, there was Bowie, shooting and driving and posting 29 points on an efficient 11-for-19 output. Junior Krue Hales supplied a key 14 points, sticking back a pair of misses — if you didn’t catch those, you probably heard the primal screams — and splashing one 3-pointer. The Thunder also got nine points from Kade Jensen and seven from Ryan Payne.
One of the reasons Pocatello had trouble putting this one away: Highland forward Jayden Wright. On his way to recording a team-best 28 points, he used nifty footwork around the basket to scoop in layups, marksmanship from outside to hit two 3s and enough shiftiness to make you wonder which one he was going to this time. The Thunder tried a couple different defenders on him. Even that didn’t always work out. But the win did.
“That’s a rivalry game. It’s always fun,” Pocatello coach Joe Green said. “I feel like it’s always going to be close. Even if one team pulls away, the other one hangs around and comes back. I was glad we finished it out. We’ve got to be better at finishing games out, but I was proud of our third quarter, coming out and playing a really tough third quarter.”
That’s the thing about this Pocatello win: For the Thunder, it’s fun beating the Rams, especially now that they’ve done it twice. But Pocatello and Highland don’t compete in the same district, not even the same classification. So the winner of these games doesn’t walk away with a leg up in anything other than the bragging rights department.
For the Thunder, the schedule is about to change on that front. On Friday, Pocatello hosts Preston, a critical 4A District 5 game. Then the following week, on Wednesday, the Thunder visit rival Century, yet another district game that will help sort out the logjam of his three-team district.
Translation: Pocatello gets one full day to transition from fun rivalry win to playing a huge district game.
“I think we’ve got to stay in the moment and just enjoy every day,” Green said. “We’ve got to prepare for Preston because they’re really good. But most of the time, they need to enjoy every moment. Stay present, stay in the moment. So hopefully they can enjoy this, because you only get so many of these rivalry games.”
The next one Pocatello plays — against Century — will really matter. First, on Friday, the Thunder get another shot at Preston, who they took down last week. In that one, Pocatello faced an early 15-2 deficit before the team rallied to score 69 points over the next three quarters, holding on for a 71-67 win.
Pocatello had a trickier time in its first matchup with Century. Diamondbacks freshman Isiah Harwell twirled a 32-point game in that contest, helping his club cruise to a 54-32 win. In the first contest between Bowie and Harwell, far and away the city’s two best players, the freshman got the better of the sophomore.
For Pocatello, that’s what this upcoming stretch is all about: Trying to beat Preston again and finding ways to do the same to Century. All that’s on the line is district seeding and a potential spot in the 4A state tournament.
“I think they’re different. Both teams scout a little bit more and they’re probably more prepared — just because it’s a three-team conference and we know each other well,” Green said. “I think both teams are really ready. They know what’s on the line. It’s going to be a fistfight from the get-go. That’s how it was at Preston, so we’ll see how it goes Friday.”