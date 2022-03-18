The clock has just ticked past 6:30 p.m. Friday evening and Vinnie Benavidez leans back in an office chair, a frown on his face. A small fan hums under the desk, setting a vanilla tone in the office at Haliwell Park. It’s a nice reprieve from this March weather, which — surprise, surprise — remains chilly and windy. But that’s not what Benavidez is scowling about.
To be sure, he has much to smile about. His Pocatello team has won two games and lost two. The Thunder are off to a decent start with a young roster. That’s exactly the problem, though. Benavidez is coaching his 15th season with the Thunder, so he knows 2-2 isn’t all bad.
Here’s the problem: He knows what this team is capable of. And not in the way every coach knows what their team can do. The Thunder are fresh off a state tournament appearance. Absent one player, they return the same lineup. So the expectations hang over this program like an umbrella: Can the Thunder return to state?
“If our program gets it figured out, our expectation is a state championship — and that’s not out of the realm,” Benavidez says. “You know what I mean?”
The trouble for Benavidez and the Thunder is that the team doesn’t exactly look the part, not after their 13-1 defeat to Utah’s Bear River Friday afternoon. Junior Kaden Knowles roped an RBI single down the left field line in the fourth inning, but outside of that, Pocatello’s offense vanished like a ghost. Their pitchers gave up too many hits, too many walks, including one with the bases loaded. They looked a little disjointed on defense.
“First four games, there’s a lot of stuff that has gone against us,” Benavidez says. “I think the game is showing us, hey, we’ve gotta do things differently, then we’ll start getting these breaks.”
It’s up to a group that starts one senior, third baseman Hunter Killian, to turn things around in time to match the expectations of the community, of themselves. The Thunder start six juniors, two sophomores and Killian. Mack Evans patrols center field. Brody Burch plays just about everywhere, including on the mound. Martin Serrano plays catcher, same as he did last year, as a freshman. Jayce Vaughan is hitting a blistering .500 to kick off the season.
But the team is trending south. Pocatello started with two wins, both over Canyon Ridge, 13-12 and 9-6. Then, on Monday, the Thunder fell to Highland in a walk-off loss. Finally, on Friday, Pocatello never quite looked like itself in a blowout loss to Bear River.
So where does that put the Thunder now? They have a doubleheader lined up for Saturday against Bonneville, but beyond that, how will they perform in a competitive three-team district?
That’s what March games are for.
For now, Benavidez is most concerned about the pitching rotation. Evans will be one of the guys. He recorded a sub-2.00 ERA last season, but he’s hurt right now. Burch is in the rotation too — he also tossed an ERA under 2.00 last year — but he’s also valuable at other positions on the field, so where does he belong? Other sophomores, Benavidez says, are also in the mix.
For now, though, he’s looking for one thing out of his pitchers.
“We’ve got a lot of arms we can get in there, but we’ve gotta learn that we have to pitch. We can’t just get up there and see how hard we can throw it,” Benavidez says. “I mean, I don’t care if a guy throws 40 or 95. If you can’t throw a strike, I don’t care, you know? Give me someone who throws 45 and throws a strike.”
Plus, he says, the Thunder are solid in the field. Every Thunder player, save for three, has logged a spotless fielding percentage through four games. That even includes Serrano, who on Friday threw a runner out with a throw that looked like a bullet. Benavidez just needs pitchers who can force batters to put the ball in play. So far, the search continues, at least for some roles.
On Friday, that showed up in spades. Wild pitches brought home Bear River runners. Other errors cost the Thunder easy outs. Even if they cleaned those up, they would have had work to do — remember the off day at the plate they had? — but on the list of improvements to make, Benavidez has written that at the very top.
“It’s tough when, today, you give someone nine walks, four errors,” Benavidez says. “You give someone 13 outs, you’re not gonna win very many games. And we did it against Canyon Ridge. I think we hit and walked 20. The only reason we won those games is they hit and walked 26.”
It only frustrates Benavidez because he knows this group is more talented than that, more experienced than a double-digit loss might suggest. Otherwise, he might feel more understanding. But this group is the same one that won a district title and advanced to state last season. “We’re young,” he says, “but we’re experienced.”
Now, he hopes, the Thunder will start playing like it. He can only frown for so long.
“We gotta believe in what we’re doing. Believe in themselves at the plate,” Benavidez says. “The expectation for this team, and everybody around, thinks we’re gonna be really, really good. So they’ve put real high expectations on themselves. But they’re not gonna go 4-for-4 in every game. I think our biggest problem is each kid is pressing to do something special, when you don’t need to. All we need to do is play the game like we’ve always played the game.”