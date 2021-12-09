Highland and Pocatello football games are fun, but they lack something that makes the hoops games so entertaining: Intimacy.
Highland’s gym has a low-hanging ceiling and forces fans into cramped quarters, which allows sound carry in that place like it's a recording studio. The acoustics are magnificent, sometimes so magnificent that the buzzer blows out your ear drums.
Nonetheless, in these Black-and-Blue-Bowl basketball contests, the student sections can actually be heard. Not only are they right next to each other but, because it’s in a small gym, the chants are crystal clear. Their yells don’t just make it on the court, but to the other side of the gym.
And trash talk between Highland and Pocatello students is like siblings picking on each other. The insults they hurl are specific. Whether they’re effective is another question.
When Pocatello went on a nice first-half run in what became a 64-60 Thunder victory, the Poky student section started yelling, “Rigby’s bet-ter! Rigby’s bet-ter!,” making reference to Rigby’s win over Highland in the state title game. They got through the chant only a few times before a few Highland football players jumped off the bleachers to remind the students in red and blue of Highland’s 41-14 win over the Thunder.
Perhaps it’s fitting football was on the mind of the student sections, because it was in the consciousness of the Pocatello basketball coach, who for the first time had to extend tryouts because the football team reached the state semifinals.
“They’re in such a competitive environment in football making plays in football and going deep and being successful,” Thunder coach Joe Green said. “I think that transfers to a game like this. They’ve been in those tight situations. I think that helps that mentally.”
Back to Thursday, though. In the second half, while Highland senior point guard Raimon Barela was dribbling up the ball, the Thunder students started yelling about Barela’s brother Rhidge, a sophomore on the Rams’ squad. “Rhidge is bet-ter! Rhidge is bet-ter!” They said. Raimon put 10 points on Pocatello and nailed a pair of late free throws to pull the Rams within a possession with seconds to play.
At one point, Pocatello sophomore Julian Bowie missed a free throw and the Rams’ students let out the “Oh-ver-ray-tud” chant that Bowie will probably hear a million times throughout his high school career. Bowie nailed the next free throw and scored a game-high 23 points.
That’s what’s so cool about these rivalry games. You see how guys respond in heated moments, in tense situations. Do they keep their cool? Does the pressure get to them? Who steps up? The interesting part of Thursday was that neither team succumbed to the moment. They rose to it.
In the last three minutes alone, Highland senior Braedon Kelley – who finished with a team-high 18 points – hit three-straight foul shots then added a layup soon after. Poky sophomore Parker Smith, a 6-foot-3 big man, flushed a short-range shot in traffic. Bowie drove coast-to-coast to give the Thunder some cushion. Raimon Barela hit two important free throws. Rhidge Barela took a hard charge from Poky’s Ryan Payne to give the Rams the ball back late. Then the Thunder played lockdown defense to seal the win.
Thursday doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme of this season. Highland and Pocatello aren’t in the same classification, let alone the same conference. But executing in environments as jumping’ as the one on Thursday isn’t exactly something you can replicate in practice. Getting to do it without a district title or state title on the line is a luxury.
“It’s huge for us later on,” Green said. “It’s a physical game every single year. It’s good for us to be prepared later for other tough 4A games.”