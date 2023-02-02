On Thursday, If Pocatello wanted to make a list of things that conspired against its girls hoops team, the Thunder could have whipped one up in no time. To earn a 48-36 win over Century and advance to next week’s 4A District 5 championship game, they had to overcome the following circumstances:
• No Saige Hagler, who sat out with a concussion
• No Taylee Rogers, who was sick
• 26 turnovers
Instead, this team with exactly zero seniors found a way to win, emerging victorious from another matchup with the Diamondbacks best described with one word: Ugly. Pocatello did record some highlights, like Elle Hokanson’s 14-point outing and Alivia Marshall’s three critical triples, but both teams recorded more turnovers than made shots. They committed what felt like a million fouls. The pace was frantic, frenetic even, but that only seemed to slow the scoring down.
This time of year, though, the details don’t always matter. The results do.
“I think we were quite a bit better defensively this game than we were in the last game,” Poky coach Sunny Evans said, referring to her team’s overtime win over Century last week. “So I'm proud of my kids on that end of the floor, being committed to that, because the scoring was still limited, especially in the second half. So we really have to stay locked in defensively, and I think we did that.”
With this win, Pocatello will host a game next Thursday, and if the Thunder win that one, they’ll earn the district crown and advance to the 4A state tournament. Lose to Preston or Century (who play on Tuesday in a loser-out game), though, and Poky will play again on Feb. 11. Winner of that game goes to state.
That’s a mouthful. Point is, the Thunder made things much easier on themselves by earning this win over the Diamondbacks. They did it largely with defense, holding Century to 22% shooting and forcing 18 turnovers. Star forward Taylor Smith managed eight points on eight shots. The visitors did make a run in the third frame, slicing the lead to single digits on an and-one from Adee Butler, but the Thunder rebuilt their lead headed into the final stanza.
For that, they can thank a trio of players: Hokanson, Marshall and sophomore forward Kennasyn Garza, who totaled 12 points. Most nights, if Poky gets three huge shots from Marshall, it’s a bonus. Without two key cogs, those hits became monumental.
“I mean, when it's so hard to score in these games, all of that is important,” Evans said. “But we needed those threes because we needed to spread the floor a little bit. That was really important. And we're asking a lot of her. She's having to spend a lot of time guarding Taylor Smith, and then run the point guard a little bit, knock down threes for us. So just a lot of responsibility, and I love her confidence to step up and knock those down.”
Then there’s Hokanson, whose 14-point outing came at a critical time for her club. She tallied 12 of those in the first half, which helped the Thunder build their lead — which stretched as wide as a dozen. The scoring was hugely important, especially in a game when that came at a premium — “she's super important to us on both sides of the floor,” Evans said — but the interesting part is this: She never seems to show much emotion during games.
“There's been a couple times I've had to be like, Elle, are we OK? Like, are you mad at me?” Evans laughed. “It’s just her game face. She's just such a competitor. She gets so excited for her teammates, and that's usually when she shows emotion, when she's happy for other people. That's pretty special, when your leader, their biggest emotion comes for other people.”
The Thunder will hope they’ll have an even bigger reason to smile around this time next week.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
