Last Saturday morning, when Pocatello coach Dave Spillett saw his team’s first-round matchup in the 4A state playoffs, he could hardly believe it. He wasn’t happy.
No. 2 Pocatello got No. 15 Bonneville.
“I was nervous about this matchup. I didn’t love it at all,” Spillett said. “I knew defensively we’d be OK because they struggle to score and have some offensive woes. But the defensive line, I’ve been worried sick about them all week. I’ve been losing sleep because I thought on film they looked like the best defensive line we’ve seen.”
If Spillett coached the game sleepy, nobody would have blamed him, not even after Pocatello secured a 24-6 win Friday night at Holt Arena. All of the coach’s worst nightmares came true. His team rushed for negative-24 yards. All the offense could do was pass.
For the Thunder, the good news was that they did that well. Pocatello quarterback Ryan Payne completed 16 of 25 passes for 205 yards and two scores, including a 71-yard touchdown pass to Julian Bowie on a screen pass, plus a two-yard completion to Matt Christensen, which handed the hosts a 17-0 lead before halftime.
The win gets Pocatello a spot in the 4A quarterfinals, facing Bishop Kelly next week, the team that ended the Thunder’s season last year in the opening round.
To get there, though, Pocatello had to beat Bonneville. It wasn’t always as easy as the Bees’ 2-7 record might have indicated.
That was mostly because the Thunder couldn’t maneuver the Bees’ run defense. Running back Ryken EchoHawk carded just four carries before coaches decided to sit him the rest of the way.
“A little bit of a strain,” Spillett said. “He could have gone if we absolutely needed him.”
Instead, Pocatello is moving on thanks to its defense.
Bonneville quarterback Jacob Perez completed 17 of 30 passes for 145 yards and four interceptions. Ty Martinson, the team’s main running back, registered 14 carries for 24 yards. Bonneville’s offense only came to life in garbage time, and even that drive ended in a nightmarish way: Perez was picked off at the goal line by Pocatello’s Krue Hales, who raced 100 yards the other way for a pick-six.
More importantly, the Thunder held the Bees to just just 220 yards. Bonneville did score once, on a nine-yard jet sweep from Ty Martinson, but the extra point was blocked. For Bonneville, even the positives turned to negatives, the points into missed opportunities.
“We just played a very, very good football team,” Bonneville coach Kevin Kempf said. “Pocatello is so balanced. They are extremely well-coached. They’ve got a great tailback, great wide receiver, great quarterback, great defense. They’re just a good football team. They made more plays than we did.”
That may have been the case, but the game was never out of reach, even with the way Bonneville’s offense struggled. That’s why Spillett felt like his team benefited Friday night.
“I absolutely love it. Games like this, where I feel like our defense was on the field for 85% of the night,” Spillett said. “A football team when that’s the case, you start hearing some chirping from the defensive players like, ‘Start giving us some help here,’ and we learned our lesson a couple weeks ago against Preston that we can’t do that. We have to stick together.”
Now, Pocatello will turn its attention to Bishop Kelly. The Knights blanked the Thunder, 35-0, in last season’s opening round.
Really, though, the Thunder are more than aware. All that’s left to do for them is exact revenge.
“This is a matchup that has fueled us for a year,” Spillett said. “We have been looking forward to this matchup ... We were instantly looking at it like, when do we get them? Our kids celebrated more about who we were going to play than the win – which I absolutely love.”